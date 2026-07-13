PSI AG: One-time costs and growth in new orders and revenues in 2025
The company delivered strong order growth, rising recurring revenues and a return to positive adjusted EBIT, while advancing its strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- New orders rose to €322.0m (+25.3% YoY) and year‑end order backlog increased to €158.0m (+3.9%) despite the sale of the Mobility division.
- Group revenues grew 9.5% to €285.5m for 2025; annual recurring revenue (maintenance/upgrade/SaaS) climbed to €112.1m.
- Adjusted EBIT turned positive at €11.7m (2024: −€15.2m), while unadjusted EBIT was −€21.0m due to one‑time costs (restructuring, M&A and takeover‑related expenses).
- Grid & Energy Management led segment growth: revenues €140.9m (+21.9%, 49.4% of Group) with recurring revenue €56.9m; operating result improved to −€6.4m.
- Cash flow from operating activities improved to €12.0m (2024: −€19.7m); cash and equivalents €27.3m; workforce reduced to 2,380 employees.
- Warburg Pincus’ voluntary tender offer conditions were met (1 July 2026), advancing the strategic partnership; FY‑2026 guidance: ~10% growth in orders & revenues and an adjusted EBIT margin of ~4%.
The next important date, Analyst event, at PSI AG is on 28.07.2026.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,95EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.
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