PSI AG: One-time costs and growth in new orders and revenues in 2025

New orders rose to €322.0m (+25.3% YoY) and year‑end order backlog increased to €158.0m (+3.9%) despite the sale of the Mobility division.

Group revenues grew 9.5% to €285.5m for 2025; annual recurring revenue (maintenance/upgrade/SaaS) climbed to €112.1m.

Adjusted EBIT turned positive at €11.7m (2024: −€15.2m), while unadjusted EBIT was −€21.0m due to one‑time costs (restructuring, M&A and takeover‑related expenses).

Grid & Energy Management led segment growth: revenues €140.9m (+21.9%, 49.4% of Group) with recurring revenue €56.9m; operating result improved to −€6.4m.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to €12.0m (2024: −€19.7m); cash and equivalents €27.3m; workforce reduced to 2,380 employees.

Warburg Pincus’ voluntary tender offer conditions were met (1 July 2026), advancing the strategic partnership; FY‑2026 guidance: ~10% growth in orders & revenues and an adjusted EBIT margin of ~4%.

The next important date, Analyst event, at PSI AG is on 28.07.2026.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,95EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.







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