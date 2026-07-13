Lang & Schwarz, Q32 Bio & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|🥈
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Redcare Pharmacy
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|83
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|32
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|25
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|19
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|17
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Q32 Bio
|+70,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lhyfe
|+29,65 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
|+15,03 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-20,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Holdings
|-21,21 %
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|-21,28 %
|💬
|📰
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Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +15,25 %
Wochenperformance: +15,25 %
Platz 1
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: -24,46 %
Wochenperformance: -24,46 %
Platz 2
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: -14,03 %
Wochenperformance: -14,03 %
Platz 3
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -13,76 %
Wochenperformance: -13,76 %
Platz 4
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -3,58 %
Wochenperformance: -3,58 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Platz 9
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Platz 12
Q32 Bio
Wochenperformance: +54,58 %
Wochenperformance: +54,58 %
Platz 13
Lhyfe
Wochenperformance: +31,89 %
Wochenperformance: +31,89 %
Platz 14
DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
Wochenperformance: +7,06 %
Wochenperformance: +7,06 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -36,68 %
Wochenperformance: -36,68 %
Platz 16
Kingboard Holdings
Wochenperformance: -35,00 %
Wochenperformance: -35,00 %
Platz 17
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -32,73 %
Wochenperformance: -32,73 %
Platz 18
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