Leifheit: Approves FOCUS program to lift profitability, raises 2026 view

Leifheit AG's Management Board, approved by the Supervisory Board, launched the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability, including up to 70 job cuts, a new operating model, streamlined group structures, and targeted digitalization to reduce complexity and cost base; first positive effects expected in FY 2027, with recurring annual savings of €7.5m from FY 2028 onwards.

The program's implementation is expected to incur up to €9.6m in total costs, of which about €5.4m will impact earnings in 2026.

In H1 2026, Leifheit posted revenue of €116.3m (H1 2025: €123.4m) and EBIT of €-2.7m (H1 2025: €2.0m).

The full-year 2026 revenue forecast was revised to slightly below the prior year's €236.2m.

Full-year 2026 EBIT is now expected at €0m (previously €10.0m); EBIT before items, excluding FOCUS effects, is expected to be €5.4m.

Free cash flow for 2026 is now expected at €0m (previously €6.4m), reflecting the one-off items from the FOCUS program.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 14,725EUR and was up +2,61 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,53 % since publication.







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