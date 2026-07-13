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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLeifheit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Leifheit
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    Leifheit: Approves FOCUS program to lift profitability, raises 2026 view

    Leifheit AG is reshaping its future: a bold performance program, short-term pain, and a clear path to leaner structures, digital efficiency, and lasting profitability.

    Leifheit: Approves FOCUS program to lift profitability, raises 2026 view
    Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
    • Leifheit AG's Management Board, approved by the Supervisory Board, launched the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability, including up to 70 job cuts, a new operating model, streamlined group structures, and targeted digitalization to reduce complexity and cost base; first positive effects expected in FY 2027, with recurring annual savings of €7.5m from FY 2028 onwards.
    • The program's implementation is expected to incur up to €9.6m in total costs, of which about €5.4m will impact earnings in 2026.
    • In H1 2026, Leifheit posted revenue of €116.3m (H1 2025: €123.4m) and EBIT of €-2.7m (H1 2025: €2.0m).
    • The full-year 2026 revenue forecast was revised to slightly below the prior year's €236.2m.
    • Full-year 2026 EBIT is now expected at €0m (previously €10.0m); EBIT before items, excluding FOCUS effects, is expected to be €5.4m.
    • Free cash flow for 2026 is now expected at €0m (previously €6.4m), reflecting the one-off items from the FOCUS program.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 14,725EUR and was up +2,61 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,53 % since publication.


    Leifheit

    +5,90 %
    +3,39 %
    -9,84 %
    -11,53 %
    -15,94 %
    -22,04 %
    -68,85 %
    -49,39 %
    +162,30 %
    ISIN:DE0006464506WKN:646450
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    Leifheit: Approves FOCUS program to lift profitability, raises 2026 view Leifheit AG is reshaping its future: a bold performance program, short-term pain, and a clear path to leaner structures, digital efficiency, and lasting profitability.
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