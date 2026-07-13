PSI AG Reports Steady Q1 Revenues Amid Transformation Costs
In Q1 2026, the company navigated mixed dynamics: modest underlying growth, margin pressure from modernization, and a sharply lower order intake.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- Q1 2026 revenues were €66.5m, down 2.1% year-on-year; adjusted for the Mobility division divestiture, revenues were up 1.7%.
- Adjusted EBIT was -€4.5m and EBIT -€5.9m, reflecting modernization and resilience costs; the prior year benefited from one-time effects.
- Group net result was -€7.4m and earnings per share were -€0.47.
- Order intake declined to €109m (down 31% YoY) and the backlog stood at €199m (down 10.8%).
- Segment performance: Grid & Energy Management €35.3m (+16.8%), Process Industries & Metals €14.5m (-24.4%), Discrete Manufacturing €7.9m (+1.7%), Logistics €8.8m (+7.0%).
- Corporate developments and outlook: headcount 2,295 (down from 2,339); operating cash flow -€3.7m; cash €30.9m; Warburg Pincus tender offer conditions met; 2026 targets ~10% growth in revenue/order intake and ~4% EBIT margin (adjusted for one-time costs).
The next important date, Analyst event, at PSI AG is on 28.07.2026.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.
+2,21 %
+2,44 %
+3,59 %
+1,99 %
+55,03 %
+44,15 %
+33,14 %
+234,76 %
+862,50 %
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte