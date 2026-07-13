PSI AG Reports Steady Q1 Revenues Amid Transformation Costs

Q1 2026 revenues were €66.5m, down 2.1% year-on-year; adjusted for the Mobility division divestiture, revenues were up 1.7%.

Adjusted EBIT was -€4.5m and EBIT -€5.9m, reflecting modernization and resilience costs; the prior year benefited from one-time effects.

Group net result was -€7.4m and earnings per share were -€0.47.

Order intake declined to €109m (down 31% YoY) and the backlog stood at €199m (down 10.8%).

Segment performance: Grid & Energy Management €35.3m (+16.8%), Process Industries & Metals €14.5m (-24.4%), Discrete Manufacturing €7.9m (+1.7%), Logistics €8.8m (+7.0%).

Corporate developments and outlook: headcount 2,295 (down from 2,339); operating cash flow -€3.7m; cash €30.9m; Warburg Pincus tender offer conditions met; 2026 targets ~10% growth in revenue/order intake and ~4% EBIT margin (adjusted for one-time costs).

The next important date, Analyst event, at PSI AG is on 28.07.2026.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.







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