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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPSI AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PSI AG
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    PSI AG Reports Steady Q1 Revenues Amid Transformation Costs

    In Q1 2026, the company navigated mixed dynamics: modest underlying growth, margin pressure from modernization, and a sharply lower order intake.

    PSI AG Reports Steady Q1 Revenues Amid Transformation Costs
    Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
    • Q1 2026 revenues were €66.5m, down 2.1% year-on-year; adjusted for the Mobility division divestiture, revenues were up 1.7%.
    • Adjusted EBIT was -€4.5m and EBIT -€5.9m, reflecting modernization and resilience costs; the prior year benefited from one-time effects.
    • Group net result was -€7.4m and earnings per share were -€0.47.
    • Order intake declined to €109m (down 31% YoY) and the backlog stood at €199m (down 10.8%).
    • Segment performance: Grid & Energy Management €35.3m (+16.8%), Process Industries & Metals €14.5m (-24.4%), Discrete Manufacturing €7.9m (+1.7%), Logistics €8.8m (+7.0%).
    • Corporate developments and outlook: headcount 2,295 (down from 2,339); operating cash flow -€3.7m; cash €30.9m; Warburg Pincus tender offer conditions met; 2026 targets ~10% growth in revenue/order intake and ~4% EBIT margin (adjusted for one-time costs).

    The next important date, Analyst event, at PSI AG is on 28.07.2026.

    The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.


    PSI AG

    +2,21 %
    +2,44 %
    +3,59 %
    +1,99 %
    +55,03 %
    +44,15 %
    +33,14 %
    +234,76 %
    +862,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z1JH9WKN:A0Z1JH
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    PSI AG Reports Steady Q1 Revenues Amid Transformation Costs In Q1 2026, the company navigated mixed dynamics: modest underlying growth, margin pressure from modernization, and a sharply lower order intake.
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