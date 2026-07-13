Leifheit: Approves FOCUS program to lift profitability, raises 2026 view

Leifheit approved the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability, including a new operating model, streamlining of structures, and targeted digitalization, with first positive effects in 2027 and annual cost savings of about EUR 7.5 million from 2028.

The program will lead to a group-wide reduction of up to 70 positions, with the Leifheit Group employing about 960 people (approximately 360 in Germany), implemented in stages in consultation with employee representatives.

The measures will incur total costs of up to EUR 9.6 million, of which around EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026.

Preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 show turnover of EUR 116.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 123.4 million) and EBIT of EUR -2.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million), reflecting weak consumer sentiment.

For full-year 2026, turnover is now expected to be slightly below the prior year's EUR 236.2 million; EBIT is expected to be EUR 0 million (previously EUR 10.0 million), and EBIT before items EUR 5.4 million; free cash flow is expected to be EUR 0 million (previously EUR 6.4 million).

Growth initiatives will continue in H2 2026, including innovations in core segments (e.g., Black Line expansion and Pegasus Rock Solid standing dryer) and enhanced marketing with retail partners.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was up +1,39 % compared with the previous day.







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