Vossloh: 2026 Revenue and Earnings Guidance Adjusted

The Executive Board adjusted Vossloh’s FY2026 guidance on 13 July 2026 based on the latest performance insights.

H1 2026 figures: sales €710.1 million, EBITDA €80.9 million, EBIT €32.4 million (vs H1 2025 €582.6 million, €74.2 million, €44.9 million).

Updated full-year guidance: sales €1,510–€1,610 million; EBITDA €195–€210 million; EBIT €100–€110 million (previously €1,560–€1,660m, €215–€230m, €118.5–€131m).

Reasons for the revision: weaker call-offs in some countries, postponement of some 2026 construction deliveries, higher procurement and logistics costs, and extra expenditures for capacity adjustments and planned M&A to expand digital business.

Positive medium- to long-term outlook remains; H1 2026 orders preliminarily €828.5 million (vs €623.7 million prior year); order backlog at a record €1,140.7 million; anticipated significant organic growth and EBIT improvement in 2027, with 2030 targets on track.

Final H1 2026 results will be published on 23 July 2026; EBIT/EBITDA definitions are those from the 2025 Annual Report.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vossloh is on 23.07.2026.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 61,70EUR and was down -3,63 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.259,13PKT (+0,73 %).







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