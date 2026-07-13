Hapag-Lloyd lifts full-year earnings outlook
Hapag-Lloyd lifts its 2026 profit outlook as robust demand and rising spot freight rates boost earnings expectations despite ongoing market uncertainty.
Foto: Marcus Brandt - dpa
- Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year, backed by strong market demand and higher spot freight rates.
- Group EBITDA guidance increased to USD 2.7–3.7 billion (previously USD 1.1–3.1 billion).
- Group EBIT guidance increased to USD 0.1–1.1 billion (previously USD -1.5–0.5 billion).
- In EUR terms, EBITDA guidance is EUR 2.3–3.2 billion (previously EUR 0.9–2.6 billion).
- In EUR terms, EBIT guidance is EUR 0.1–1.0 billion (previously EUR -1.3–0.4 billion).
- The outlook carries a high degree of uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 123,80EUR and was up +6,17 % compared with the previous day.
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