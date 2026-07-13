Hapag-Lloyd lifts full-year earnings outlook

Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year, backed by strong market demand and higher spot freight rates.

Group EBITDA guidance increased to USD 2.7–3.7 billion (previously USD 1.1–3.1 billion).

Group EBIT guidance increased to USD 0.1–1.1 billion (previously USD -1.5–0.5 billion).

In EUR terms, EBITDA guidance is EUR 2.3–3.2 billion (previously EUR 0.9–2.6 billion).

In EUR terms, EBIT guidance is EUR 0.1–1.0 billion (previously EUR -1.3–0.4 billion).

The outlook carries a high degree of uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 123,80EUR and was up +6,17 % compared with the previous day.





