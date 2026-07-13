Gateway Real Estate: 2026 Forecast Sparks Investor Buzz

Gateway Real Estate AG adopted its forecast for the financial year 2026 on July 13, 2026 (Berlin).

The Company expects consolidated EBIT adjusted of €20–30 million for 2026.

The Company expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €30–40 million for 2026.

"EBIT adjusted" is defined as operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.

The announcement was made as inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR; the issuer is solely responsible for the content.

Company identifiers and listing: ISIN DE000A0JJTG7, WKN A0JJTG; listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (also traded on several German exchanges); contact: Sven Annutsch.

The next important date, General meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025) Alternatives: Annual General Meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025) / Shareholders' meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025), at Gateway Real Estate is on 26.08.2026.

The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,3540EUR and was up +4,58 % compared with the previous day.





