Gateway Real Estate: 2026 Forecast Sparks Investor Buzz
Gateway Real Estate AG has updated its 2026 outlook, projecting stronger operating performance and earnings as it refines expectations for EBIT and EBT in the coming financial year.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Gateway Real Estate AG adopted its forecast for the financial year 2026 on July 13, 2026 (Berlin).
- The Company expects consolidated EBIT adjusted of €20–30 million for 2026.
- The Company expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €30–40 million for 2026.
- "EBIT adjusted" is defined as operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
- The announcement was made as inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR; the issuer is solely responsible for the content.
- Company identifiers and listing: ISIN DE000A0JJTG7, WKN A0JJTG; listed on the Frankfurt Prime Standard (also traded on several German exchanges); contact: Sven Annutsch.
The next important date, General meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025) Alternatives: Annual General Meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025) / Shareholders' meeting (for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025), at Gateway Real Estate is on 26.08.2026.
The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,3540EUR and was up +4,58 % compared with the previous
day.
+7,94 %
-13,88 %
+1,52 %
-16,25 %
-58,74 %
-89,53 %
-88,25 %
-97,63 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte