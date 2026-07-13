Evotec Prelim Q2 & H1 2026 Results; Full-Year Outlook Updated
Evotec SE has released preliminary figures for Q2 and H1 2026, cutting its full-year outlook as revenues soften and profitability remains under pressure.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE announced preliminary unaudited second-quarter and first-half 2026 results and updated its full-year 2026 outlook.
- First-half 2026 Group revenues are estimated at approximately €300.1 million.
- First-half 2026 adjusted Group EBITDA is estimated at approximately -€42.7 million.
- Liquidity as of June 30, 2026 is expected to be approximately €465.6 million.
- Updated full-year 2026 guidance: Group revenues ~€570–610 million (CER €595–635 million) and adjusted Group EBITDA ~ -€70 to -€105 million (CER -€60 to -€90 million).
- The update is a downward revision from prior guidance of €700–780 million (CER €730–810 million) revenues and adjusted EBITDA €0–40 million (CER €10–50 million); full financial results will be published on August 13, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,8760EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.239,82PKT (+0,62 %).
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