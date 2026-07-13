🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEvotec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Evotec
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Evotec Prelim Q2 & H1 2026 Results; Full-Year Outlook Updated

    Evotec SE has released preliminary figures for Q2 and H1 2026, cutting its full-year outlook as revenues soften and profitability remains under pressure.

    Evotec Prelim Q2 & H1 2026 Results; Full-Year Outlook Updated
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec SE announced preliminary unaudited second-quarter and first-half 2026 results and updated its full-year 2026 outlook.
    • First-half 2026 Group revenues are estimated at approximately €300.1 million.
    • First-half 2026 adjusted Group EBITDA is estimated at approximately -€42.7 million.
    • Liquidity as of June 30, 2026 is expected to be approximately €465.6 million.
    • Updated full-year 2026 guidance: Group revenues ~€570–610 million (CER €595–635 million) and adjusted Group EBITDA ~ -€70 to -€105 million (CER -€60 to -€90 million).
    • The update is a downward revision from prior guidance of €700–780 million (CER €730–810 million) revenues and adjusted EBITDA €0–40 million (CER €10–50 million); full financial results will be published on August 13, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,8760EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.239,82PKT (+0,62 %).


    Evotec

    -8,92 %
    -11,79 %
    +1,82 %
    +10,25 %
    -29,70 %
    -77,38 %
    -86,96 %
    +28,33 %
    -69,62 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
    Evotec direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec Prelim Q2 & H1 2026 Results; Full-Year Outlook Updated Evotec SE has released preliminary figures for Q2 and H1 2026, cutting its full-year outlook as revenues soften and profitability remains under pressure.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     