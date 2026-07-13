Evotec Posts Preliminary Q2 and H1 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Outlook
Evotec adjusts its 2026 outlook after a softer first half, balancing delayed partnership revenues with strong base business growth and solid liquidity.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- approximately €300.1 million Group revenues and approximately -€42.7 million adjusted Group EBITDA for the first half of 2026; full H1 2026 results will be published on August 13, 2026.
- Updated full-year 2026 outlook: Group revenues of approximately €570–610 million (€595–635 million CER) and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€70 to -€105 million (-€60 to -€90 million CER), versus prior guidance of €700–780 million revenues and €0–€40 million EBITDA.
- Key drivers of the updated outlook: ~40% of the revenue gap moved to 2027 due to revised phasing/milestones in existing partnerships; ~45% due to delays in strategic partnerships under negotiation; ~15% due to lower-than-expected revenue conversion.
- Positive base business momentum: D&PD net sales ex-strategic partnerships up about 28% YoY in H1 2026; Just – Evotec Biologics benefits from high capacity utilization and expanding customer base.
- Horizon execution is on track: transformation progressing with aim to deliver ~20–30% of cost savings in 2026 as part of the €75 million annual run-rate savings by end-2027.
- Liquidity position: approximately €465.6 million in liquidity as of 30 June 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,6350EUR and was down -6,16 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.225,04PKT (+0,54 %).
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