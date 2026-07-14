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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDATA MODUL AG O.N. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DATA MODUL AG O.N.
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    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: How Electronics Producer Handles System Production

    Despite softer sales, DATA MODUL’s Q2 2026 update shows a sharp EBIT turnaround and strong booking momentum ahead of the final results in August.

    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: How Electronics Producer Handles System Production
    Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - stock.adobe.com
    • Sales decreased by about 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in Q2 2026, compared to EUR 53.8 million in Q2 2025.
    • Group EBIT for Q2 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, up about 200% from EUR -0.4 million in Q2 2025.
    • Bookings rose by about 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in Q2 2026 from EUR 51.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
    • The information was disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR on 14-Jul-2026.
    • Definitive Q2 2026 results will be published on 7 August 2026.
    • Explanations of the financial parameters used are available on DATA MODUL's investor relations page.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 07.08.2026.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.


    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

    +1,41 %
    +0,70 %
    -4,03 %
    +7,52 %
    +18,18 %
    -50,26 %
    -49,38 %
    -35,73 %
    +37.302,60 %
    ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890
    DATA MODUL AG O.N. direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: How Electronics Producer Handles System Production Despite softer sales, DATA MODUL’s Q2 2026 update shows a sharp EBIT turnaround and strong booking momentum ahead of the final results in August.
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