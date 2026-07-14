DATA MODUL AG O.N.: How Electronics Producer Handles System Production

Sales decreased by about 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in Q2 2026, compared to EUR 53.8 million in Q2 2025.

Group EBIT for Q2 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, up about 200% from EUR -0.4 million in Q2 2025.

Bookings rose by about 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in Q2 2026 from EUR 51.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

The information was disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR on 14-Jul-2026.

Definitive Q2 2026 results will be published on 7 August 2026.

Explanations of the financial parameters used are available on DATA MODUL's investor relations page.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 07.08.2026.

The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.





