DATA MODUL AG O.N.: How Electronics Producer Handles System Production
Despite softer sales, DATA MODUL’s Q2 2026 update shows a sharp EBIT turnaround and strong booking momentum ahead of the final results in August.
Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - stock.adobe.com
- Sales decreased by about 4.5% to EUR 51.4 million in Q2 2026, compared to EUR 53.8 million in Q2 2025.
- Group EBIT for Q2 2026 was EUR 0.4 million, up about 200% from EUR -0.4 million in Q2 2025.
- Bookings rose by about 16.1% to EUR 59.8 million in Q2 2026 from EUR 51.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
- The information was disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR on 14-Jul-2026.
- Definitive Q2 2026 results will be published on 7 August 2026.
- Explanations of the financial parameters used are available on DATA MODUL's investor relations page.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 07.08.2026.
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.
+1,41 %
+0,70 %
-4,03 %
+7,52 %
+18,18 %
-50,26 %
-49,38 %
-35,73 %
+37.302,60 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte