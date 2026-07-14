Lang & Schwarz, Kingboard Laminates Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Tadamichi - 600627097
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|121
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|83
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts
|32
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|31
|💬
|📰
|MLP
|25
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|+21,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Evolution Mining
|+6,96 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|+5,29 %
|📰
|🟥
|Q32 Bio
|-9,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|YASKAWA Electric
|-9,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|-16,31 %
|💬
|📰
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Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -10,64 %
Wochenperformance: -10,64 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -7,84 %
Wochenperformance: -7,84 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -7,69 %
Wochenperformance: -7,69 %
Platz 3
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -13,28 %
Wochenperformance: -13,28 %
Platz 4
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Platz 5
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -30,03 %
Wochenperformance: -30,03 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -13,28 %
Wochenperformance: -13,28 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Platz 8
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -13,71 %
Wochenperformance: -13,71 %
Platz 10
MLP
Wochenperformance: +0,27 %
Wochenperformance: +0,27 %
Platz 11
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +7,13 %
Wochenperformance: +7,13 %
Platz 12
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -15,48 %
Wochenperformance: -15,48 %
Platz 13
Evolution Mining
Wochenperformance: -2,29 %
Wochenperformance: -2,29 %
Platz 14
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -6,71 %
Wochenperformance: -6,71 %
Platz 15
Q32 Bio
Wochenperformance: +49,12 %
Wochenperformance: +49,12 %
Platz 16
YASKAWA Electric
Wochenperformance: -23,22 %
Wochenperformance: -23,22 %
Platz 17
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Platz 18
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