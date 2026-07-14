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    Record-Strong First Half Boosts Nordic Bonds' Global Appeal

    Nordic high-yield roared into 2026, smashing records in volumes, deal sizes and international participation, and entering H2 with spreads tighter and momentum firmly intact.

    Record-Strong First Half Boosts Nordic Bonds' Global Appeal
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Nordic high‑yield delivered a record H1 2026: €12.7bn across 119 transactions, 4% above H1 2025.
    • Q2 2026 was the busiest quarter on record (€8.2bn, 64 transactions); the final week of May was the busiest primary week (~€1.75bn across nine issuers); average deal size rose to ~€145m.
    • International issuance surged: non‑Nordic issuers accounted for a record 60% of H1 primary volume (€7.6bn); DACH issuance reached an all‑time high of €1.0bn (notable deals: Keenfinity €325m, Telio €250m, HomeToGo €101m).
    • Investor base internationalised: non‑Nordic accounts placed 77% of orders in Pareto‑led transactions in H1 2026 (up from 70% in 2025).
    • Use of proceeds breakdown: refinancing 45%, general corporate purposes 30%, investments/capex 14%, M&A 9%.
    • Credit sentiment proved resilient despite shocks: iTraxx Crossover retraced from a war‑driven spike of 362bps to ~248bps at H1 close; Nordic high‑yield spreads tightened 53bps to 496bps, leaving the market with strong momentum into H2 2026.



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    Record-Strong First Half Boosts Nordic Bonds' Global Appeal Nordic high-yield roared into 2026, smashing records in volumes, deal sizes and international participation, and entering H2 with spreads tighter and momentum firmly intact.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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