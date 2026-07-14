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    FocalPoint & STMicroelectronics Ink Deal to Boost GNSS for Cars

    FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics are joining forces to redefine in‑vehicle GNSS, bringing firmware‑only upgrades that unlock safer, more precise positioning for tomorrow’s connected cars.

    FocalPoint & STMicroelectronics Ink Deal to Boost GNSS for Cars
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics have signed a commercial agreement to combine FocalPoint’s S‑GNSS Auto software with ST’s Teseo hardware to deliver enhanced GNSS reliability for automotive applications.
    • The solution is provided as a simple firmware upgrade to Teseo devices (Teseo V and Teseo VI), enabling OEMs and Tier‑1 suppliers to achieve substantially improved positioning accuracy cost‑efficiently.
    • S‑GNSS Auto is backed by FocalPoint’s patented Supercorrelation technology and, in global trials, significantly outperformed standard commercial GNSS solutions in multipath and signal‑degraded environments (urban canyons, tree‑lined roads).
    • The joint offering is advancing toward commercial deployment on current and next‑generation OEM platforms to support safer ADAS, V2X, and autonomous/connected vehicle capabilities.
    • FocalPoint is now an ST Authorized Partner and ST plans to add S‑GNSS roadmap features (including “Precise+”) to the Teseo portfolio aiming for sub‑meter accuracy in the toughest environments.
    • Evaluation kits (EVKs) with S‑GNSS Auto on Teseo V/VI are available for OEMs, Tier‑1s, and partners; full results and enquiries can be requested from contact@focalpointpositioning.com (FocalPoint is Cambridge‑based and backed by GM Ventures).







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    FocalPoint & STMicroelectronics Ink Deal to Boost GNSS for Cars FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics are joining forces to redefine in‑vehicle GNSS, bringing firmware‑only upgrades that unlock safer, more precise positioning for tomorrow’s connected cars.
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