Semperit Holding: Q2 2026 operating earnings surge, full-year forecast raised

Q2 2026 reported EBITDA is expected to be around EUR 40 million (Q2 2025: EUR 19.6m; Q1 2026: EUR 26.8m).

EBITDA for the first half of 2026 is expected to be around EUR 67 million (H1 2025: EUR 30.7m).

Full-year operating EBITDA guidance raised to approximately EUR 100 million (excluding ~EUR 5 million in project costs; previous guidance: ~EUR 95 million).

Management warns of significant uncertainties from the war in the Middle East, especially potential negative impacts on raw material costs, the global economy and market demand.

The half-year results for 2026 will be published on 13 August 2026.

Semperit is an international elastomer-products group (≈4,000 employees, 16 production sites); 2025 revenue was EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA EUR 79.5 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was up +5,28 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,00 % since publication.







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