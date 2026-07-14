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    Semperit Holding: Q2 2026 operating earnings surge, full-year forecast raised

    Semperit sharpens its outlook for 2026, lifting EBITDA guidance despite geopolitical headwinds and volatile raw material markets.

    Semperit Holding: Q2 2026 operating earnings surge, full-year forecast raised
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Q2 2026 reported EBITDA is expected to be around EUR 40 million (Q2 2025: EUR 19.6m; Q1 2026: EUR 26.8m).
    • EBITDA for the first half of 2026 is expected to be around EUR 67 million (H1 2025: EUR 30.7m).
    • Full-year operating EBITDA guidance raised to approximately EUR 100 million (excluding ~EUR 5 million in project costs; previous guidance: ~EUR 95 million).
    • Management warns of significant uncertainties from the war in the Middle East, especially potential negative impacts on raw material costs, the global economy and market demand.
    • The half-year results for 2026 will be published on 13 August 2026.
    • Semperit is an international elastomer-products group (≈4,000 employees, 16 production sites); 2025 revenue was EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA EUR 79.5 million.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was up +5,28 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,00 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    +4,93 %
    -5,33 %
    -4,05 %
    -4,05 %
    +7,25 %
    -30,22 %
    -54,70 %
    -51,39 %
    +8,62 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
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    Semperit Holding: Q2 2026 operating earnings surge, full-year forecast raised Semperit sharpens its outlook for 2026, lifting EBITDA guidance despite geopolitical headwinds and volatile raw material markets.
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