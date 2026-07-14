tZERO Introducing Broker Earns CFTC & NFA Approval, Expands Derivatives
tZERO steps deeper into derivatives, securing CFTC registration for its introducing broker as it prepares a multi‑asset platform for event contracts.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO Introducing Broker, LLC — a wholly owned tZERO subsidiary — has completed CFTC registration as an introducing broker and become an NFA member (announcement dated July 14, 2026).
- The registration enables tZERO to solicit and accept customer orders for CFTC‑regulated derivatives and pass those orders to a Designated Contract Market (DCM) or Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) for execution and clearing on a fully disclosed basis.
- tZERO plans to initially use the introducing broker license to offer event contracts on its forthcoming multi‑asset platform.
- The approval is part of a broader derivatives strategy; tZERO has also filed applications for Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) registrations.
- tZERO says the move expands its regulated, technology‑driven, interoperable infrastructure rails into derivatives markets, aiming to connect traditional and emerging financial markets and unlock asset silos for institutions and investors.
- The announcement includes standard risk disclosures and forward‑looking statements: event contracts carry substantial risk of loss, regulatory treatment may change, and future results are subject to uncertainties.
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