STS Group: AGM Draws Strong Investor Attention

The AGM of STS Group AG was held in Hagen, Westphalia (Germany) on 14 July 2026, with 79.12% of the share capital represented.

Voting results for the AGM agenda items are published in the Investor Relations section of sts.group.

The meeting focused on the Executive Board’s 2025 performance report and the group’s strategic development, including the expansion of the U.S. plant in Salem, Virginia, and a new Taixing, China plant planned to start operations in 2026.

CEO Alberto Buniato stated that the group demonstrated resilience, achieved objectives, continued the ramp-up of the U.S. plant, and laid foundations for future growth.

The 2026 outlook expects group revenue to be roughly on par with the previous year, EBITDA margin to improve to the high single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to be slightly above the prior year.

STS Group is a leading automotive systems supplier with about 1,400 employees, 2025 revenue of EUR 292.0 million, and plants in France, Germany, Mexico, China, and the USA (with expansion plans); it produces injection-molded plastics and SMC components.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 11.08.2026.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 2,8500EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.



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