🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STS Group
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    STS Group: AGM Draws Strong Investor Attention

    At its 2026 AGM in Hagen, STS Group outlined solid 2025 results, global expansion plans, and a cautiously optimistic outlook for revenue and profitability.

    STS Group: AGM Draws Strong Investor Attention
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • The AGM of STS Group AG was held in Hagen, Westphalia (Germany) on 14 July 2026, with 79.12% of the share capital represented.
    • Voting results for the AGM agenda items are published in the Investor Relations section of sts.group.
    • The meeting focused on the Executive Board’s 2025 performance report and the group’s strategic development, including the expansion of the U.S. plant in Salem, Virginia, and a new Taixing, China plant planned to start operations in 2026.
    • CEO Alberto Buniato stated that the group demonstrated resilience, achieved objectives, continued the ramp-up of the U.S. plant, and laid foundations for future growth.
    • The 2026 outlook expects group revenue to be roughly on par with the previous year, EBITDA margin to improve to the high single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to be slightly above the prior year.
    • STS Group is a leading automotive systems supplier with about 1,400 employees, 2025 revenue of EUR 292.0 million, and plants in France, Germany, Mexico, China, and the USA (with expansion plans); it produces injection-molded plastics and SMC components.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 2,8500EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.


    STS Group

    0,00 %
    -3,45 %
    -7,59 %
    +6,87 %
    -9,09 %
    -47,66 %
    -61,43 %
    -90,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNU68WKN:A1TNU6
    STS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    STS Group: AGM Draws Strong Investor Attention At its 2026 AGM in Hagen, STS Group outlined solid 2025 results, global expansion plans, and a cautiously optimistic outlook for revenue and profitability.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     