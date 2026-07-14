STS Group: AGM Draws Strong Investor Attention
At its 2026 AGM in Hagen, STS Group outlined solid 2025 results, global expansion plans, and a cautiously optimistic outlook for revenue and profitability.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- The AGM of STS Group AG was held in Hagen, Westphalia (Germany) on 14 July 2026, with 79.12% of the share capital represented.
- Voting results for the AGM agenda items are published in the Investor Relations section of sts.group.
- The meeting focused on the Executive Board’s 2025 performance report and the group’s strategic development, including the expansion of the U.S. plant in Salem, Virginia, and a new Taixing, China plant planned to start operations in 2026.
- CEO Alberto Buniato stated that the group demonstrated resilience, achieved objectives, continued the ramp-up of the U.S. plant, and laid foundations for future growth.
- The 2026 outlook expects group revenue to be roughly on par with the previous year, EBITDA margin to improve to the high single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to be slightly above the prior year.
- STS Group is a leading automotive systems supplier with about 1,400 employees, 2025 revenue of EUR 292.0 million, and plants in France, Germany, Mexico, China, and the USA (with expansion plans); it produces injection-molded plastics and SMC components.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 11.08.2026.
The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 2,8500EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.
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