Lang & Schwarz, Kingboard Laminates Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|FuelCell Energy
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|IBM
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|107
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|104
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|98
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|92
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|60
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|42
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|+23,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Outlook Therapeutics
|+13,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Tower Semiconductor
|+12,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Denali Therapeutics
|-11,13 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lang & Schwarz
|-12,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|IBM
|-23,11 %
|💬
|📰
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Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +7,80 %
Wochenperformance: +7,80 %
Platz 2
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -33,86 %
Wochenperformance: -33,86 %
Platz 3
Platz 4
Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Platz 5
IBM
Wochenperformance: -27,77 %
Wochenperformance: -27,77 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -37,96 %
Wochenperformance: -37,96 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -16,42 %
Wochenperformance: -16,42 %
Platz 11
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Platz 12
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -18,06 %
Wochenperformance: -18,06 %
Platz 13
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +10,44 %
Wochenperformance: +10,44 %
Platz 14
Tower Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +28,04 %
Wochenperformance: +28,04 %
Platz 15
Denali Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -9,18 %
Wochenperformance: -9,18 %
Platz 16
Platz 17
IBM
Wochenperformance: -27,77 %
Wochenperformance: -27,77 %
Platz 18
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