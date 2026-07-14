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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNagarro AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nagarro
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    Nagarro SE Faces BaFin Enforcement Review of 2022 Consolidated Financials

    Nagarro faces intensified scrutiny as BaFin flags alleged errors in its 2022 reporting, while the company firmly contests any material misstatements and pursues legal remedies.

    Nagarro SE Faces BaFin Enforcement Review of 2022 Consolidated Financials
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BaFin’s sample-based enforcement review determined (notice dated 10 June 2026) that Nagarro’s published 2022 consolidated financial statements and combined management report are erroneous, citing issues with revenue recording/recognition and geographical breakdown, initial accounting for business acquisitions, and the business‑model and risk reporting.
    • Nagarro’s Management Board, after consultation with statutory auditors and external advisers, maintains the statements do not contain material errors under Section 109 WpHG.
    • The Company filed an objection on 11 June 2026 and sought suspensive effect from the Higher Regional Court (Oberlandesgericht) Frankfurt; the court rejected the suspension request by order dated 14 July 2026 following a summary review.
    • Because the court denied suspension, BaFin is expected to publish its error findings without undue delay even while the objection proceedings continue.
    • Nagarro says any error determinations that become final and binding will have no impact on subsequent consolidated financial statements or combined management reports.
    • Previously commissioned independent investigations by White & Case, supported by Alvarez & Marsal, into earlier fraud allegations found no substantiation and no evidence of fraud or misconduct; the announcement (inside information under Article 17 MAR) was issued 14 July 2026 by Nagarro SE.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nagarro is on 14.08.2026.

    The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 76,15EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.157,18PKT (-0,42 %).


    Nagarro

    +0,52 %
    +2,54 %
    +107,43 %
    +70,56 %
    +34,65 %
    -13,76 %
    -34,96 %
    +284,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220
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    Nagarro SE Faces BaFin Enforcement Review of 2022 Consolidated Financials Nagarro faces intensified scrutiny as BaFin flags alleged errors in its 2022 reporting, while the company firmly contests any material misstatements and pursues legal remedies.
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