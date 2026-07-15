Heidelberg Pharma H1 2026: Positive Momentum Soars

Phase I dose-escalation for pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101) completed, RP2D established and the Phase IIa part started (16 patients currently enrolled).

Financing strengthened by a USD 20 million amendment with HealthCare Royalty and Soleus Capital and by milestone payments, extending cash runway to mid‑2027.

Partner programs progressing: Takeda triggered a milestone by dosing its first patient in a Phase I/II trial using Heidelberg’s ATAC technology; Huadong initiated a Phase I bridging study in China and also triggered a milestone; Telix plans to resubmit the TLX250‑Px marketing application.

New preclinical data for HDP‑103 (Amanitin‑based ADC for mCRPC) presented at AACR 2026 showed target‑specific binding, strong antitumor activity in PDX models and a favorable therapeutic index, supporting further development.

Financials improved: H1 2026 sales and income €9.2 million (↑84% y/y), operating expenses reduced to €12.3 million, net loss narrowed to €3.4 million, and cash position €24.9 million as of 31 May 2026.

Management and governance changes: Peter Willinger appointed CFO (effective 1 May 2026); shareholders approved reducing the Supervisory Board from seven to five members, with two long‑serving members stepping down.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Heidelberg Pharma is on 15.07.2026.

The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,4800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar