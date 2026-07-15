BASF (BAS) lifts full-year 2026 outlook after strong Q2 prelims
BASF’s latest Q2 2026 update shows a powerful earnings jump, a higher full-year outlook and a landmark disposal gain reshaping its financial profile.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- BASF Group released preliminary Q2 2026 figures and raised its full-year 2026 EBITDA before special items outlook to €6.9–€7.7 billion.
- Q2 2026 EBITDA before special items amounted to €2.4 billion, well above analyst consensus and the prior-year €1.6 billion.
- Q2 2026 net income was €4.1 billion, boosted by a €3.9 billion pre-tax disposal gain from the Carlyle coatings transaction; tax expense related to the deal is expected to be in the mid triple-digit million range.
- Q2 2026 sales rose 16% year-on-year to €17.2 billion, driven by higher prices (+11%) and higher volumes (+7%), with negative currency effects (-1%) and portfolio effects (-1%) offsetting.
- Q2 2026 free cash flow was -€0.2 billion, versus +€0.5 billion in Q2 2025, mainly due to higher capital tied up from higher raw material prices; cash flow from operating activities expected ~€0.5 billion and capex/other payments ~€0.7 billion.
- Outlook for full-year 2026: EBITDA before special items expected €6.9–€7.7 billion (raised); free cash flow expected €1.5–€2.3 billion; ongoing geopolitical uncertainties remain a factor.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BASF is on 29.07.2026.
The price of BASF at the time of the news was 48,87EUR and was down -0,95 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,78 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.965,00PKT (-0,30 %).
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