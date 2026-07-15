Almonty Industries, Electrovaya & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PayPal
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|💬
|📰
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|94
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PayPal
|87
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|DAX
|76
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|72
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|📰
|Evotec
|56
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|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|39
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electrovaya
|+46,16 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Aehr Test Systems
|+43,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Terra Drone Corporation
|+22,56 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Celcuity
|-12,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TomTom
|-13,93 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|The Naga Group
|-15,00 %
|💬
|📰
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PayPal
Wochenperformance: +26,88 %
Wochenperformance: +26,88 %
Platz 1
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +32,98 %
Wochenperformance: +32,98 %
Platz 2
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +27,52 %
Wochenperformance: +27,52 %
Platz 3
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: +9,03 %
Wochenperformance: +9,03 %
Platz 4
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Platz 5
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -33,69 %
Wochenperformance: -33,69 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,28 %
Wochenperformance: +5,28 %
Platz 7
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +26,88 %
Wochenperformance: +26,88 %
Platz 8
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -22,93 %
Wochenperformance: -22,93 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -33,69 %
Wochenperformance: -33,69 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,62 %
Wochenperformance: -4,62 %
Platz 12
Electrovaya
Wochenperformance: +50,63 %
Wochenperformance: +50,63 %
Platz 13
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: +65,68 %
Wochenperformance: +65,68 %
Platz 14
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +48,23 %
Wochenperformance: +48,23 %
Platz 15
Celcuity
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Platz 16
TomTom
Wochenperformance: -15,16 %
Wochenperformance: -15,16 %
Platz 17
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: -16,95 %
Wochenperformance: -16,95 %
Platz 18
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