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    Cherry SE: H1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Last Year’s Operating Result

    Cherry SE anticipates a marked EBITDA recovery in H1 2026, driven by higher margins and lower costs, while revenue softens and reporting is delayed.

    Cherry SE: H1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Last Year’s Operating Result
    Foto: xiaoliangge - stock.adobe.com
    • Cherry SE expects adjusted Group EBITDA for H1 2026 of around EUR -4.0 million, significantly above the prior-year level of EUR -10.2 million (H1 2025, excluding Active Key proceeds).
    • The EUR -2.3 million adjusted EBITDA reported in the H1 2025 Half-Year Report included a positive one-off from the disposal of the Active Key business in May 2025, so comparability requires adjustment for this one-off.
    • The EBITDA improvement is mainly due to a 12.3 percentage point increase in gross margin and a EUR 7.0 million reduction in the cost base.
    • Preliminary Group revenue for H1 2026 amounted to EUR 40.0 million, versus EUR 45.5 million in H1 2025 (excluding Active Key revenue; reported: EUR 46.0 million).
    • The audit of the Group and the 2025 annual financial statements is not yet completed; the Half-Year Report 2026 cannot be published on 13 August 2026 as originally announced, with a new publication date to be announced without undue delay.
    • The disclosure is inside information under Article 17 MAR; the notification is made by Rogier Volmer, Chief Executive Officer.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Cherry is on 15.07.2026.


    Cherry

    +14,43 %
    +0,86 %
    -83,14 %
    -85,90 %
    -92,56 %
    -98,28 %
    -99,79 %
    -99,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YFJ9WKN:A41YFJ
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    Cherry SE: H1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Last Year’s Operating Result Cherry SE anticipates a marked EBITDA recovery in H1 2026, driven by higher margins and lower costs, while revenue softens and reporting is delayed.
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