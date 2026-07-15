PIERER Mobility: Bajaj Mobility AG Q2 2026 Figures Beat Expectations

Q2 2026 revenue: EUR 370 million (vs EUR 231 million in Q2 2025).

Motorcycle-segment revenue H1 2026: approx. EUR 700 million (vs EUR 373 million in H1 2025).

Q2 2026 motorcycle sales outside India: 48,672 units (+71% YoY; +21% vs Q1 2026).

Total worldwide motorcycle sales H1 2026: 147,572 units (vs 81,336 in H1 2025, +81%); of these 89,004 were sold outside India and 58,568 via strategic partner Bajaj Auto.

EBITDA margin Q2 2026: approx. 8.7% (vs -55.6% in Q2 2025) — after deduction of restructuring gain.

H1 2026 EBITDA margin: approx. 5.4% (vs -43.3% in H1 2025); figures are provisional and the half-year financial results are scheduled for publication on 27 August 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 27.08.2026.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 20,650EUR and was up +3,61 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,69 % since publication.







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