PIERER Mobility: Bajaj Mobility AG Q2 2026 Figures Beat Expectations
Powered by surging global demand and a sharp turnaround in profitability, the company delivered strong growth in Q2 and the first half of 2026.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- Q2 2026 revenue: EUR 370 million (vs EUR 231 million in Q2 2025).
- Motorcycle-segment revenue H1 2026: approx. EUR 700 million (vs EUR 373 million in H1 2025).
- Q2 2026 motorcycle sales outside India: 48,672 units (+71% YoY; +21% vs Q1 2026).
- Total worldwide motorcycle sales H1 2026: 147,572 units (vs 81,336 in H1 2025, +81%); of these 89,004 were sold outside India and 58,568 via strategic partner Bajaj Auto.
- EBITDA margin Q2 2026: approx. 8.7% (vs -55.6% in Q2 2025) — after deduction of restructuring gain.
- H1 2026 EBITDA margin: approx. 5.4% (vs -43.3% in H1 2025); figures are provisional and the half-year financial results are scheduled for publication on 27 August 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 27.08.2026.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 20,650EUR and was up +3,61 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,69 % since publication.
+1,70 %
+3,52 %
+8,54 %
+25,94 %
+8,22 %
-74,49 %
-72,55 %
-64,35 %
-91,14 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte