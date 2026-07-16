Circus Revises FY2026 Guidance, Focuses on Operational Scalability
Circus SE is recalibrating its growth path, slowing near-term rollouts to strengthen its robotics ecosystem, sharpen unit economics, and refocus on high-impact institutional and defence clients.
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- Circus SE is moderating the pace of new FY2026 deployments and shifting many rollouts into FY2027 to sharpen operational scalability and unit economics (covering ingredient supply chain, operator engagement, and AI-robot maintenance).
- FY2026 revenue guidance is reduced to EUR 5.2 million (previous guidance EUR 44–55 million; prior year EUR 1.6 million) due to backloaded deployments being moved into FY2027.
- FY2026 EBITDA guidance is widened to approximately EUR -17 million (previous guidance EUR -6 to -8 million; prior year EUR -18.8 million), reflecting lost revenue from delayed deployments and continued elevated R&D spending.
- The company will concentrate on selected high-potential core customer deployments in institutional and defence sectors, including a planned entry into the Ukrainian market.
- Circus will continue investing in its autonomous AI-robotics portfolio, supply-chain automation, and proprietary ingredient system development to drive toward full ecosystem autonomy and profitable unit growth.
- Management states the company is funded to cover the investment program and the rollout timing shift; further details will be provided at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026.
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