🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCircus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Circus
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Circus Revises FY2026 Guidance, Focuses on Operational Scalability

    Circus SE is recalibrating its growth path, slowing near-term rollouts to strengthen its robotics ecosystem, sharpen unit economics, and refocus on high-impact institutional and defence clients.

    Circus Revises FY2026 Guidance, Focuses on Operational Scalability
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Circus SE is moderating the pace of new FY2026 deployments and shifting many rollouts into FY2027 to sharpen operational scalability and unit economics (covering ingredient supply chain, operator engagement, and AI-robot maintenance).
    • FY2026 revenue guidance is reduced to EUR 5.2 million (previous guidance EUR 44–55 million; prior year EUR 1.6 million) due to backloaded deployments being moved into FY2027.
    • FY2026 EBITDA guidance is widened to approximately EUR -17 million (previous guidance EUR -6 to -8 million; prior year EUR -18.8 million), reflecting lost revenue from delayed deployments and continued elevated R&D spending.
    • The company will concentrate on selected high-potential core customer deployments in institutional and defence sectors, including a planned entry into the Ukrainian market.
    • Circus will continue investing in its autonomous AI-robotics portfolio, supply-chain automation, and proprietary ingredient system development to drive toward full ecosystem autonomy and profitable unit growth.
    • Management states the company is funded to cover the investment program and the rollout timing shift; further details will be provided at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026.


    Circus

    +2,56 %
    -6,99 %
    -30,66 %
    -44,30 %
    -66,52 %
    +284,40 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YN355WKN:A2YN35
    Circus direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Circus Revises FY2026 Guidance, Focuses on Operational Scalability Circus SE is recalibrating its growth path, slowing near-term rollouts to strengthen its robotics ecosystem, sharpen unit economics, and refocus on high-impact institutional and defence clients.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     