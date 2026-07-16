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    ABB Expands Its Automation Suite With Rotork Acquisition

    ABB is set to acquire Rotork in a multi‑billion dollar cash deal, boosting its automation edge and promising immediate margin accretion and strategic growth.

    ABB Expands Its Automation Suite With Rotork Acquisition
    Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
    • ABB has agreed a recommended all-cash offer of 503 pence per Rotork share, valuing Rotork at about $5.5 billion enterprise value (EV/Sales ~5.3x; EV/EBITDA ~19.5x, reducing toward mid-teens with synergies).
    • The offer represents around a 60% premium to Rotork’s latest 3-month average share price, and Rotork shareholders will receive an interim dividend of up to 3 pence per share for the period to June 30, 2026 (Permitted Dividend) without reducing the offer value.
    • Rotork’s mission-critical flow control and instrumentation complement ABB’s automation portfolio, strengthening the field-device layer and enabling a higher-margin sense-control-act automation loop; Rotork is expected to add around 3% to ABB revenues and be immediately accretive to ABB’s Operational EBITA margin.
    • ABB will finance the transaction from existing cash resources (~$5.8 billion) and committed bank facilities, with additional liquidity from the planned sale of ABB’s Robotics business to SoftBank delivering around $4.8 billion of net cash at closing.
    • Rotork would operate as a separate division under ABB’s Automation business, preserving Rotork’s UK footprint and leveraging ABB’s scale, service footprint, and digital platforms.
    • The deal will be implemented by a UK court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with Rotork’s board unanimously approving and recommending the vote in favor; closing targeted for the first half of 2027, subject to Rotork shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ABB is on 16.07.2026.


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    ABB Expands Its Automation Suite With Rotork Acquisition ABB is set to acquire Rotork in a multi‑billion dollar cash deal, boosting its automation edge and promising immediate margin accretion and strategic growth.
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