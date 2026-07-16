Almonty Industries, ATAIBECKLEY & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|193
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PayPal
|117
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|80
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|56
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|46
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|45
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ATAIBECKLEY
|+38,89 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Eos Energy Enterprises Registered (A)
|+8,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Mesoblast
|+6,32 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sumco
|-9,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Terra Drone Corporation
|-15,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Circus
|-33,26 %
|💬
|📰
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Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +11,68 %
Wochenperformance: +11,68 %
Platz 1
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +0,13 %
Wochenperformance: +0,13 %
Platz 2
BYD
Wochenperformance: +9,77 %
Wochenperformance: +9,77 %
Platz 3
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +4,83 %
Wochenperformance: +4,83 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,96 %
Wochenperformance: -5,96 %
Platz 7
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +23,88 %
Wochenperformance: +23,88 %
Platz 8
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -17,21 %
Wochenperformance: -17,21 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Wochenperformance: -2,35 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Platz 12
ATAIBECKLEY
Wochenperformance: +47,32 %
Wochenperformance: +47,32 %
Platz 13
Eos Energy Enterprises Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,45 %
Wochenperformance: +1,45 %
Platz 14
Mesoblast
Wochenperformance: +23,45 %
Wochenperformance: +23,45 %
Platz 15
Sumco
Wochenperformance: -0,22 %
Wochenperformance: -0,22 %
Platz 16
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +30,35 %
Wochenperformance: +30,35 %
Platz 17
Circus
Wochenperformance: -42,52 %
Wochenperformance: -42,52 %
Platz 18
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