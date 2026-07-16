Delignit: Extends Bellotti Rail/Marine Lease, Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance

Delignit AG has extended its lease with Bellotti S.p.A. for the Rail and Marine business unit until 31 January 2027 (previously due to end 31 July 2026).

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €68 million (previously €66 million) while keeping EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 7–8%, citing the lease extension and stronger core business momentum.

The lease covers only Bellotti’s Rail and Marine units; Bellotti is undergoing Italian restructuring proceedings expected to continue until autumn 2026.

Delignit intends to evaluate a possible permanent takeover of the Rail and Marine unit in H2 2026 but has made no decision yet.

Half-year report will be published on 13 August 2026, accompanied by a digital earnings call; registration opens at the end of July on the company’s Investor Relations website.

Delignit is a long-established (200+ years) manufacturer of ecological, European hardwood-based products (CO2‑neutral lifecycle), a world market leader for cargo bay protection for light commercial vehicles, and is listed on the Frankfurt Scale (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0).

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Delignit is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,5900EUR and was up +9,28 % compared with the previous day.







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