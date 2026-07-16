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    Delignit: Extends Bellotti Rail/Marine Lease, Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance

    Delignit sharpens its growth path: a renewed lease with Bellotti’s Rail and Marine unit, higher 2026 revenue targets and a potential acquisition now come into sharper focus.

    Delignit: Extends Bellotti Rail/Marine Lease, Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG has extended its lease with Bellotti S.p.A. for the Rail and Marine business unit until 31 January 2027 (previously due to end 31 July 2026).
    • The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €68 million (previously €66 million) while keeping EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 7–8%, citing the lease extension and stronger core business momentum.
    • The lease covers only Bellotti’s Rail and Marine units; Bellotti is undergoing Italian restructuring proceedings expected to continue until autumn 2026.
    • Delignit intends to evaluate a possible permanent takeover of the Rail and Marine unit in H2 2026 but has made no decision yet.
    • Half-year report will be published on 13 August 2026, accompanied by a digital earnings call; registration opens at the end of July on the company’s Investor Relations website.
    • Delignit is a long-established (200+ years) manufacturer of ecological, European hardwood-based products (CO2‑neutral lifecycle), a world market leader for cargo bay protection for light commercial vehicles, and is listed on the Frankfurt Scale (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0).

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Delignit is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,5900EUR and was up +9,28 % compared with the previous day.


    Delignit

    +12,82 %
    +3,13 %
    -6,67 %
    0,00 %
    +4,13 %
    -48,15 %
    -65,87 %
    -24,63 %
    -73,60 %
    ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B
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    Delignit: Extends Bellotti Rail/Marine Lease, Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance Delignit sharpens its growth path: a renewed lease with Bellotti’s Rail and Marine unit, higher 2026 revenue targets and a potential acquisition now come into sharper focus.
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