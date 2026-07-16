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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtselectrovac AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu electrovac
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    Electrovac: Impressive revenue and earnings growth on prelim 2025/26 figs

    Electrovac reports robust growth, stronger margins and record order intake, underscoring its expanding global role in safety-critical and aerospace applications.

    Electrovac: Impressive revenue and earnings growth on prelim 2025/26 figs
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for the 2025/2026 financial year rose about 20% year-on-year to around EUR 118.0 million (vs EUR 98.2 million).
    • EBIT increased about 56% to around EUR 14.2 million, with an EBIT margin of roughly 12.0% (vs 9.3% prior); adjusted EBIT after IPO costs was about EUR 14.8 million with a 12.5% margin.
    • In the first quarter of 2026/2027, revenue was around EUR 31.5 million, about 14% above the prior-year quarter.
    • The group posted very strong order intake in Q1 2026/2027, with book-to-bill ratios of 2.96 in Aerospace & Defence and 1.66 in Industrial.
    • Full audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025/2026 will be published on 14 August 2026, followed by an earnings call at 11:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.
    • electrovac is a hermetic glass-to-metal packaging specialist with about 550 employees, four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand, serving over 250 customers worldwide, focusing on Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defence.

    The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 7,3900EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,19 % since publication.


    electrovac

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    ISIN:DE000A420ZL4WKN:A420ZL
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    Electrovac: Impressive revenue and earnings growth on prelim 2025/26 figs Electrovac reports robust growth, stronger margins and record order intake, underscoring its expanding global role in safety-critical and aerospace applications.
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