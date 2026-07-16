Electrovac: Impressive revenue and earnings growth on prelim 2025/26 figs
Electrovac reports robust growth, stronger margins and record order intake, underscoring its expanding global role in safety-critical and aerospace applications.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Revenue for the 2025/2026 financial year rose about 20% year-on-year to around EUR 118.0 million (vs EUR 98.2 million).
- EBIT increased about 56% to around EUR 14.2 million, with an EBIT margin of roughly 12.0% (vs 9.3% prior); adjusted EBIT after IPO costs was about EUR 14.8 million with a 12.5% margin.
- In the first quarter of 2026/2027, revenue was around EUR 31.5 million, about 14% above the prior-year quarter.
- The group posted very strong order intake in Q1 2026/2027, with book-to-bill ratios of 2.96 in Aerospace & Defence and 1.66 in Industrial.
- Full audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025/2026 will be published on 14 August 2026, followed by an earnings call at 11:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.
- electrovac is a hermetic glass-to-metal packaging specialist with about 550 employees, four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand, serving over 250 customers worldwide, focusing on Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defence.
The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 7,3900EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,19 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte