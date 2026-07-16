Electrovac: Impressive revenue and earnings growth on prelim 2025/26 figs

Revenue for the 2025/2026 financial year rose about 20% year-on-year to around EUR 118.0 million (vs EUR 98.2 million).

EBIT increased about 56% to around EUR 14.2 million, with an EBIT margin of roughly 12.0% (vs 9.3% prior); adjusted EBIT after IPO costs was about EUR 14.8 million with a 12.5% margin.

In the first quarter of 2026/2027, revenue was around EUR 31.5 million, about 14% above the prior-year quarter.

The group posted very strong order intake in Q1 2026/2027, with book-to-bill ratios of 2.96 in Aerospace & Defence and 1.66 in Industrial.

Full audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025/2026 will be published on 14 August 2026, followed by an earnings call at 11:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

electrovac is a hermetic glass-to-metal packaging specialist with about 550 employees, four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand, serving over 250 customers worldwide, focusing on Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defence.

The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 7,3900EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,19 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar