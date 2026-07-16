CEWE Stiftung: CEWE to Acquire Kodak Alaris' Global Instant Photo Business

CEWE signed an agreement to acquire Kodak Alaris’ KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions, the global instant photo business.

The acquired business operates in 54 countries, employs ~500 people, runs ~37,000 connected photo stations in 16,000 retail stores, and generates ~€200 million annual revenue.

The deal is a carve-out with an agreed enterprise value of ~€88 million; an illustrative purchase price based on 31 Mar 2026 figures is ~€72 million, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments; the acquisition includes a consumables production facility in Windsor, Colorado.

Closing is subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals and is expected in the first half of 2027.

Financial impact: transaction and pre-closing costs for 2026 are estimated in the low-to-mid single-digit millions of euros; CEWE’s 2026 operational plan remains unchanged; a positive EBIT contribution is expected as early as fiscal 2027 with a mid-single-digit EBIT margin in the first full year after completion.

Strategic rationale: expands CEWE’s POS instant-photo presence (notably entering the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia), secures the KODAK MOMENTS brand under license, and increases production depth via the U.S. facility.

The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report., at CEWE Stiftung is on 13.08.2026.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 96,20EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.249,25PKT (+0,10 %).





