CEWE Stiftung Acquires Kodak Alaris's Photo Biz, Boosts KODAK MOMENTS
CEWE is set to reshape its global photo business with the planned acquisition of Kodak Alaris’s KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE is acquiring Kodak Alaris’s KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions to expand its core photofinishing business and strengthen retail presence internationally.
- The acquired business operates ~37,000 connected in‑store photo kiosks in 16,000 retail locations across 54 countries, with ~500 employees and about €200 million in annual revenue.
- The transaction is structured as a carve‑out with an agreed enterprise value of ~€88 million; an illustrative purchase price based on 31 Mar 2026 figures is ~€72 million, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments at closing.
- The deal includes a consumables production facility in Windsor, Colorado, which CEWE says will increase delivery capacity, supply‑chain resilience and operational efficiency for the instant photo business.
- Closing is expected in H1 2027 subject to conditions (including antitrust approvals); CEWE forecasts a positive earnings contribution as early as 2027 with a mid‑single‑digit EBIT margin and expects low‑to‑mid single‑digit million euro pre‑closing costs in 2026.
- Strategically, the acquisition broadens CEWE’s international footprint (notably the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia), adds a strong consumer brand (KODAK MOMENTS), and supports CEWE’s omnichannel growth and long‑term value creation plans.
The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report., at CEWE Stiftung is on 13.08.2026.
The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 95,40EUR and was down -1,95 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.225,29PKT (-0,03 %).
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