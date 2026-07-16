🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCEWE Stiftung AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CEWE Stiftung Acquires Kodak Alaris's Photo Biz, Boosts KODAK MOMENTS

    CEWE is set to reshape its global photo business with the planned acquisition of Kodak Alaris’s KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions.

    CEWE Stiftung Acquires Kodak Alaris's Photo Biz, Boosts KODAK MOMENTS
    Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
    • CEWE is acquiring Kodak Alaris’s KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions to expand its core photofinishing business and strengthen retail presence internationally.
    • The acquired business operates ~37,000 connected in‑store photo kiosks in 16,000 retail locations across 54 countries, with ~500 employees and about €200 million in annual revenue.
    • The transaction is structured as a carve‑out with an agreed enterprise value of ~€88 million; an illustrative purchase price based on 31 Mar 2026 figures is ~€72 million, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments at closing.
    • The deal includes a consumables production facility in Windsor, Colorado, which CEWE says will increase delivery capacity, supply‑chain resilience and operational efficiency for the instant photo business.
    • Closing is expected in H1 2027 subject to conditions (including antitrust approvals); CEWE forecasts a positive earnings contribution as early as 2027 with a mid‑single‑digit EBIT margin and expects low‑to‑mid single‑digit million euro pre‑closing costs in 2026.
    • Strategically, the acquisition broadens CEWE’s international footprint (notably the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia), adds a strong consumer brand (KODAK MOMENTS), and supports CEWE’s omnichannel growth and long‑term value creation plans.

    The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report., at CEWE Stiftung is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 95,40EUR and was down -1,95 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.225,29PKT (-0,03 %).


    CEWE Stiftung

    -0,21 %
    +3,74 %
    +1,57 %
    +0,21 %
    -4,72 %
    -0,61 %
    -25,84 %
    +45,61 %
    +7.539,65 %
    ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
    CEWE Stiftung direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CEWE Stiftung Acquires Kodak Alaris's Photo Biz, Boosts KODAK MOMENTS CEWE is set to reshape its global photo business with the planned acquisition of Kodak Alaris’s KODAK MOMENTS Retail Photo Solutions.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     