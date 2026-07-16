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    Singaporean-Founded Paymonade Clears EU Crypto Rules as 90% of Firms Fail

    As MiCA reshapes Europe’s crypto landscape, Paymonade emerges among a select 280 licensed firms, offering passportable, institutional-grade on/off‑ramp infrastructure.

    Singaporean-Founded Paymonade Clears EU Crypto Rules as 90% of Firms Fail
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • MiCA’s transitional period ended on 1 July 2026, leaving only 280 firms with full EEA-wide authorisation — roughly 90% of previously operating European crypto firms did not convert.
    • Damoon Technology (Europe) AG, trading as Paymonade, was granted a MiCA licence by Liechtenstein’s FMA, enabling a single passportable licence across all 30 EEA states.
    • Paymonade provides regulated fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat on‑ramp/off‑ramp infrastructure for banks, payment providers, fintechs and cryptocurrency exchanges, focusing on institutional clients.
    • Scale and growth targets: US$1.8 billion annualised transaction run‑rate in H1 2026; aims to increase to CHF 6 billion per year by mid‑2027 and double its European headcount within 12 months.
    • Leadership and origin: founded and led by Calvin Cheng, a Singaporean former Nominated Member of Parliament and Honorary Consul to Serbia, adding a Singaporean-founded firm to a register dominated by European and US entities.
    • Market context: few of the world’s largest exchanges and at least one major stablecoin issuer are absent from the MiCA register, underscoring a significant regulatory consolidation and industry shift toward licensed, passportable infrastructure.







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    Singaporean-Founded Paymonade Clears EU Crypto Rules as 90% of Firms Fail As MiCA reshapes Europe’s crypto landscape, Paymonade emerges among a select 280 licensed firms, offering passportable, institutional-grade on/off‑ramp infrastructure.
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