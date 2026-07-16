Dt. Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusted 2026 Forecast

NAV per DBAG share forecast for 2026 is now 32 to 36 euros (previously 36 to 40 euros).

EBITA in Fund Investment Services for 2026 is forecast to be 9 to 11 million euros (previously 5 to 9 million).

NAV and consolidated net income are mainly driven by the portfolio valuation and are affected by the valuation multiples of peer companies as of the reporting date.

For the first half of 2026 (Jan 1 – Jun 30), gross gains/losses on measurement and disposal are expected to be around minus 50 million euros (versus about plus 20 million euros in H1 2025).

DBAG is preparing its interim financial statements as of June 30, 2026; the half-yearly financial report will be published on August 6, 2026.

The disclosure is an inside information release under Article 17 of MAR (Regulation (EU) 596/2014).

The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report, analyst conference call., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 21,550EUR and was down -1,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.258,17PKT (+0,15 %).







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