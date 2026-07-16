Dt. Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusted 2026 Forecast
DBAG adjusts its 2026 outlook: revised NAV range, higher EBITA expectations, and significant valuation-driven impacts on interim results.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- NAV per DBAG share forecast for 2026 is now 32 to 36 euros (previously 36 to 40 euros).
- EBITA in Fund Investment Services for 2026 is forecast to be 9 to 11 million euros (previously 5 to 9 million).
- NAV and consolidated net income are mainly driven by the portfolio valuation and are affected by the valuation multiples of peer companies as of the reporting date.
- For the first half of 2026 (Jan 1 – Jun 30), gross gains/losses on measurement and disposal are expected to be around minus 50 million euros (versus about plus 20 million euros in H1 2025).
- DBAG is preparing its interim financial statements as of June 30, 2026; the half-yearly financial report will be published on August 6, 2026.
- The disclosure is an inside information release under Article 17 of MAR (Regulation (EU) 596/2014).
The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report, analyst conference call., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 21,550EUR and was down -1,60 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.258,17PKT (+0,15 %).
-1,37 %
-2,05 %
-9,28 %
-15,35 %
-16,18 %
-25,17 %
-36,78 %
-14,59 %
+1.150,72 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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