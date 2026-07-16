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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDt. Beteiligungs AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Dt. Beteiligungs AG
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    Dt. Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusted 2026 Forecast

    DBAG adjusts its 2026 outlook: revised NAV range, higher EBITA expectations, and significant valuation-driven impacts on interim results.

    Dt. Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusted 2026 Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • NAV per DBAG share forecast for 2026 is now 32 to 36 euros (previously 36 to 40 euros).
    • EBITA in Fund Investment Services for 2026 is forecast to be 9 to 11 million euros (previously 5 to 9 million).
    • NAV and consolidated net income are mainly driven by the portfolio valuation and are affected by the valuation multiples of peer companies as of the reporting date.
    • For the first half of 2026 (Jan 1 – Jun 30), gross gains/losses on measurement and disposal are expected to be around minus 50 million euros (versus about plus 20 million euros in H1 2025).
    • DBAG is preparing its interim financial statements as of June 30, 2026; the half-yearly financial report will be published on August 6, 2026.
    • The disclosure is an inside information release under Article 17 of MAR (Regulation (EU) 596/2014).

    The next important date, Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report, analyst conference call., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 21,550EUR and was down -1,60 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.258,17PKT (+0,15 %).


    Dt. Beteiligungs AG

    -1,37 %
    -2,05 %
    -9,28 %
    -15,35 %
    -16,18 %
    -25,17 %
    -36,78 %
    -14,59 %
    +1.150,72 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNUT7WKN:A1TNUT
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    Dt. Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Adjusted 2026 Forecast DBAG adjusts its 2026 outlook: revised NAV range, higher EBITA expectations, and significant valuation-driven impacts on interim results.
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