Almonty Industries, All for One Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|Circus
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|225
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|156
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|129
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|54
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|48
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|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|43
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|All for One Group
|+94,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|ATAIBECKLEY
|+31,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Mips
|+23,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-13,37 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|-15,08 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Circus
|-47,86 %
|💬
|📰
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Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +14,00 %
Wochenperformance: +14,00 %
Platz 1
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +26,86 %
Wochenperformance: +26,86 %
Platz 2
BYD
Wochenperformance: +9,77 %
Wochenperformance: +9,77 %
Platz 3
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 4
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +19,15 %
Wochenperformance: +19,15 %
Platz 5
Circus
Wochenperformance: -59,55 %
Wochenperformance: -59,55 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,05 %
Wochenperformance: -9,05 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,52 %
Wochenperformance: -1,52 %
Platz 8
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -17,21 %
Wochenperformance: -17,21 %
Platz 9
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +25,93 %
Wochenperformance: +25,93 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Platz 12
All for One Group
Wochenperformance: +101,80 %
Wochenperformance: +101,80 %
Platz 13
ATAIBECKLEY
Wochenperformance: +75,22 %
Wochenperformance: +75,22 %
Platz 14
Mips
Wochenperformance: +38,73 %
Wochenperformance: +38,73 %
Platz 15
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -24,50 %
Wochenperformance: -24,50 %
Platz 16
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -23,13 %
Wochenperformance: -23,13 %
Platz 17
Circus
Wochenperformance: -59,55 %
Wochenperformance: -59,55 %
Platz 18
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