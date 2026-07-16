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    Autodoc Overhauls Capital Structure, Shares Jump

    Autodoc SE enters a new financing era with its first institutional debt deal, backing a major share buyback and paving the way for future growth and a potential IPO.

    Autodoc Overhauls Capital Structure, Shares Jump
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Autodoc SE secured a €530 million Term Loan B plus a €50 million Revolving Credit Facility (total financing of €580 million) as its first institutional debt issuance.
    • Term Loan B tenor is 7 years with interest at EURIBOR +3.50%; the RCF tenor is 6.5 years with interest at EURIBOR +3.00%.
    • Proceeds will fund a share repurchase of Autodoc SE by entities owned or controlled by Apollo-managed funds and cover related fees and expenses.
    • Autodoc Holding SE is established as the Group’s new parent company; 100% of its shares are held by AutoTech GmbH & Co. KG, the investment vehicle of the three founders.
    • The Term Loan B is rated Ba3 by Moody’s (stable outlook) and B+ by S&P (positive outlook).
    • Autodoc remains Europe’s leading online automotive parts platform, with 2025 revenue of €1.8 billion, about 7.8 million SKUs, over 5,500 employees, 27 European online shops, 13 locations; an IPO is on the agenda depending on market conditions.



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    Autodoc Overhauls Capital Structure, Shares Jump Autodoc SE enters a new financing era with its first institutional debt deal, backing a major share buyback and paving the way for future growth and a potential IPO.
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