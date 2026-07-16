SMA Solar Technology: Q2 2026 prelims raise FY26 guidance

Preliminary Q2 2026 group revenue of €345.7 million (excluding one‑time effects: €368.0 million)

Q2 EBITDA €64.7 million and EBIT €51.5 million, both well above analyst consensus (€44m EBITDA / €32m EBIT) and versus prior-year losses

Profit uplift driven by early refunds of unlawful IEEPA tariffs and reversal of inventory write‑downs (inventory reversal delivered a €21.7 million positive effect)

Divisional highlights: Large Scale & Project Solutions revenue €262.1m with EBIT €44.6m; Home & Business Solutions revenue €83.3m with EBIT €0.5m (vs -€83.2m prior)

Excluding one‑off effects, Q2 would report Group revenue €368.0m, EBITDA €40.9m (vs €31.8m prior year) and EBIT €27.7m (vs €18.0m prior year)

SMA raises 2026 guidance to Group revenue €1,625–1,725m and Group EBITDA €180–230m; Half‑Year Report to be published 13 Aug 2026 (conference call 13:30 CEST)

The next important date, Analysts' conference call — 1:30 PM (CET), at SMA Solar Technology is on 13.08.2026.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 63,70EUR and was up +3,16 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.319,95PKT (+0,49 %).



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