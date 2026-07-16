Hertz Energy Advances Lake George Antimony-Tungsten Project, Lithium Brief
Hertz Energy is sharpening its focus on critical minerals, advancing new geophysical work and field programs at its Lake George “Tungmony” and Agastya projects.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - 198506252
- Hertz Energy completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic and 3‑component VLF‑EM survey over its 100%‑owned Lake George "Tungmony" Project (56.66 km², 1,194 line‑km, 50 m line spacing, flown June 21–25, 2026 by Novatem Airborne Geophysics using dual optically‑pumped magnetometers).
- The new geophysical dataset is intended to better define geological contacts, major structures, fault systems and buried intrusions that may control antimony, tungsten and gold mineralization, and to guide target generation.
- Hertz plans a 2026 field program of prospecting, mapping, rock/soil geochemistry and induced‑polarization (IP) surveys, with up to 3,000 metres of contingent diamond drilling if targets warrant.
- The Tungmony Project comprises five claims totalling 4,392.4 ha (577 claim cells), surrounding the historic Lake George Antimony Mine on three sides and covering ~13 km of prospective strike; Lake George was North America's largest primary antimony producer (1876–1996).
- Hertz also 100% owns the Agastya lithium property in James Bay, Québec (209 claims, ~10,650 ha) situated adjacent to emerging LCT‑pegmatite districts (Adina, Galinée) and showing lake‑bottom cesium/lithium anomalies.
- Strategic rationale: antimony is designated a critical mineral amid constrained global supply (China export curbs and other disruptions) and elevated prices (~US$52,000/t in July 2026); Hertz notes the recent selection of Avenir Minerals (Agnico Eagle subsidiary) to negotiate exploration at the former Lake George mine and expects potential neighborly cooperation.
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