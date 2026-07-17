DKSH Delivers Solid Performance, Cash Flow, and Higher EPS in H1 2026
Strong growth, solid cash generation and bold strategic moves defined the first half of 2026, setting the stage for higher earnings and accelerated momentum.
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- Group results: Net sales CHF 5.5bn (+4.9% at CER), Core EBIT CHF 163.4m (+3.6% at CER) and a Core EBIT margin of 3.0%
- Earnings: Earnings per share rose 18.2% to CHF 1.67; Core profit after tax CHF 112.9m (+12.9% at CER)
- Cash generation: Free Cash Flow CHF 147.7m with a 130.8% cash conversion rate (exceeding target for the fourth consecutive year)
- M&A and strategic moves: Announced three acquisitions in higher‑margin areas in H1 2026 and report a robust M&A pipeline; also strengthened AI capabilities to boost growth and productivity
- Business unit highlight — Technology: Technology delivered Core EBIT growth of 89.6% (at CER), driven by Scientific Solutions, Semiconductor & Electronics and rising data‑center demand
- Outlook and guidance: Mid‑term roadmap reaffirmed; company expects Core EBIT in 2026 to be higher than in 2025 and anticipates a stronger H2 driven by improving commercial momentum, data‑center projects and M&A opportunities
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DKSH Holding is on 17.07.2026.
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