🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDKSH Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DKSH Holding
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DKSH Delivers Solid Performance, Cash Flow, and Higher EPS in H1 2026

    Strong growth, solid cash generation and bold strategic moves defined the first half of 2026, setting the stage for higher earnings and accelerated momentum.

    DKSH Delivers Solid Performance, Cash Flow, and Higher EPS in H1 2026
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Group results: Net sales CHF 5.5bn (+4.9% at CER), Core EBIT CHF 163.4m (+3.6% at CER) and a Core EBIT margin of 3.0%
    • Earnings: Earnings per share rose 18.2% to CHF 1.67; Core profit after tax CHF 112.9m (+12.9% at CER)
    • Cash generation: Free Cash Flow CHF 147.7m with a 130.8% cash conversion rate (exceeding target for the fourth consecutive year)
    • M&A and strategic moves: Announced three acquisitions in higher‑margin areas in H1 2026 and report a robust M&A pipeline; also strengthened AI capabilities to boost growth and productivity
    • Business unit highlight — Technology: Technology delivered Core EBIT growth of 89.6% (at CER), driven by Scientific Solutions, Semiconductor & Electronics and rising data‑center demand
    • Outlook and guidance: Mid‑term roadmap reaffirmed; company expects Core EBIT in 2026 to be higher than in 2025 and anticipates a stronger H2 driven by improving commercial momentum, data‑center projects and M&A opportunities

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DKSH Holding is on 17.07.2026.


    DKSH Holding

    0,00 %
    +2,64 %
    +6,04 %
    +11,37 %
    +4,27 %
    +6,94 %
    +3,08 %
    +18,64 %
    +71,80 %
    ISIN:CH0126673539WKN:A1JU9U
    DKSH Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DKSH Delivers Solid Performance, Cash Flow, and Higher EPS in H1 2026 Strong growth, solid cash generation and bold strategic moves defined the first half of 2026, setting the stage for higher earnings and accelerated momentum.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     