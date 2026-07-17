Almonty Industries, Capcom & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|176
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Circus
|56
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos
|47
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|36
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|34
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Capcom
|+6,21 %
|📰
|🥈
|Northern Data
|+5,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Bandai Namco Holdings
|+4,72 %
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-12,95 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Micronics Japan
|-13,10 %
|📰
|🟥
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|-13,14 %
|💬
|📰
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The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 1
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -27,20 %
Wochenperformance: -27,20 %
Platz 2
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Platz 3
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: -29,45 %
Wochenperformance: -29,45 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Wochenperformance: -5,73 %
Platz 5
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -26,01 %
Wochenperformance: -26,01 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,11 %
Wochenperformance: -13,11 %
Platz 7
Circus
Wochenperformance: -49,12 %
Wochenperformance: -49,12 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Platz 9
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +22,83 %
Wochenperformance: +22,83 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,65 %
Wochenperformance: -5,65 %
Platz 11
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -17,82 %
Wochenperformance: -17,82 %
Platz 12
Capcom
Wochenperformance: +3,01 %
Wochenperformance: +3,01 %
Platz 13
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: -15,04 %
Wochenperformance: -15,04 %
Platz 14
Bandai Namco Holdings
Wochenperformance: +4,86 %
Wochenperformance: +4,86 %
Platz 15
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -37,07 %
Wochenperformance: -37,07 %
Platz 16
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: -20,65 %
Wochenperformance: -20,65 %
Platz 17
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: -23,36 %
Wochenperformance: -23,36 %
Platz 18
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