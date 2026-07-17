Wacker Neuson Lifts 2026 Guidance; H1 2026 Preliminary Figures

Wacker Neuson raises 2026 guidance to EUR 2,300–2,400 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of 7.0–8.0% (improved from prior ranges).

Net working capital ratio is expected to remain below the strategic target of 30%.

2026 investments in PPE and intangible assets planned at about EUR 70–90 million.

Q2 2026 preliminary results: revenue EUR 665.1 million, up 14.4% YoY; EBIT EUR 63.2 million, up 43.6%; EBIT margin 9.5%.

H1 2026 preliminary results: revenue EUR 1,256.5 million, up 16.9% YoY; EBIT EUR 104.7 million, up 86.6%; EBIT margin 8.3%.

Full interim report for H1 2026 to be published on Aug 13, 2026, with a corresponding investor webcast on the same day.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Wacker Neuson is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 20,375EUR and was up +3,43 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.219,57PKT (-0,54 %).







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