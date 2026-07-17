Wacker Neuson Lifts 2026 Guidance; H1 2026 Preliminary Figures
Wacker Neuson lifts its 2026 outlook as strong Q2 and H1 results fuel higher revenue and margin ambitions, while disciplined investment and working capital underpin future growth.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson raises 2026 guidance to EUR 2,300–2,400 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of 7.0–8.0% (improved from prior ranges).
- Net working capital ratio is expected to remain below the strategic target of 30%.
- 2026 investments in PPE and intangible assets planned at about EUR 70–90 million.
- Q2 2026 preliminary results: revenue EUR 665.1 million, up 14.4% YoY; EBIT EUR 63.2 million, up 43.6%; EBIT margin 9.5%.
- H1 2026 preliminary results: revenue EUR 1,256.5 million, up 16.9% YoY; EBIT EUR 104.7 million, up 86.6%; EBIT margin 8.3%.
- Full interim report for H1 2026 to be published on Aug 13, 2026, with a corresponding investor webcast on the same day.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Wacker Neuson is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 20,375EUR and was up +3,43 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.219,57PKT (-0,54 %).
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