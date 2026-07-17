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    Berentzen-Gruppe AG: H1 2026 Results & Forecast Update

    Berentzen-Gruppe’s preliminary H1 2026 figures reveal weaker earnings and sales, yet mark the starting point for a strategic reset under the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 program.

    Berentzen-Gruppe AG: H1 2026 Results & Forecast Update
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Preliminary H1 2026 results show normalised consolidated EBIT of EUR 0.6 million, normalised consolidated EBITDA of EUR 4.9 million and revenues of EUR 71.0 million, all below H1 2025 levels (EBIT EUR 3.2m, EBITDA EUR 7.4m, revenues EUR 79.9m).
    • The weaker performance in Q2 continues the Q1 trend, driven mainly by lower German market sales volumes amid ongoing consumer restraint.
    • The group has launched the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 strategy, including the Juma brand and a full overhaul of the Puschkin brand, with expected positive effects on revenue and earnings starting in the second half of 2026.
    • Based on the preliminary H1 2026 figures, the 2026 forecast was updated to EUR 151.0–156.0 million in revenues, EUR 3.5–5.0 million in EBIT, and EUR 12.4–13.9 million in EBITDA (all lower than the original forecast of EUR 163.0–173.0 million; EUR 7.0–9.0 million; EUR 16.1–18.1 million).
    • The preliminary H1 2026 results are subject to review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee; final figures and further information will be published on August 13, 2026 with the consolidated half-yearly financial report.
    • Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is a listed beverage company based in Haselünne, Germany, operating in Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems (ISIN DE0005201602).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,1200EUR and was down -4,00 % compared with the previous day.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    -1,23 %
    -1,20 %
    -2,95 %
    -7,06 %
    -27,85 %
    -44,71 %
    -46,76 %
    -47,55 %
    -77,51 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160
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    Berentzen-Gruppe AG: H1 2026 Results & Forecast Update Berentzen-Gruppe’s preliminary H1 2026 figures reveal weaker earnings and sales, yet mark the starting point for a strategic reset under the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 program.
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