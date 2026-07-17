🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBerentzen-Gruppe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Berentzen-Gruppe: First Half 2026 Preliminary Results Spark Investor Buzz

    Berentzen-Gruppe enters H2 2026 amid softer earnings, a refreshed brand portfolio, and a cautious outlook shaped by weak demand and looming regulatory changes.

    Berentzen-Gruppe: First Half 2026 Preliminary Results Spark Investor Buzz
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • In H1 2026, Berentzen-Gruppe reported consolidated revenues of EUR 71.0 million, down from EUR 79.9 million in H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 consolidated EBIT was EUR 0.6 million, down from EUR 3.2 million in H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.9 million, down from EUR 7.4 million in H1 2025.
    • The group updated its 2026 full-year forecast: EBIT of EUR 3.5–5.0 million, EBITDA of EUR 12.4–13.9 million, and revenues of EUR 151.0–156.0 million.
    • Key initiatives include launching the Juma brand and revamping Puschkin with three ready-to-drink variants, with a national rollout starting September; benefits expected in H2 2026 and beyond.
    • Management cites ongoing weakness in the German market and potential regulatory headwinds (sugar levy, higher alcohol duty); final half-year results and the full-year forecast will be published on 13 August 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,1450EUR and was down -3,23 % compared with the previous day.
    0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,66 % since publication.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    -2,15 %
    -5,71 %
    -7,37 %
    -11,30 %
    -31,14 %
    -47,23 %
    -49,19 %
    -49,94 %
    -77,72 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160
    Berentzen-Gruppe direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Berentzen-Gruppe: First Half 2026 Preliminary Results Spark Investor Buzz Berentzen-Gruppe enters H2 2026 amid softer earnings, a refreshed brand portfolio, and a cautious outlook shaped by weak demand and looming regulatory changes.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     