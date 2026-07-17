Berentzen-Gruppe: First Half 2026 Preliminary Results Spark Investor Buzz
Berentzen-Gruppe enters H2 2026 amid softer earnings, a refreshed brand portfolio, and a cautious outlook shaped by weak demand and looming regulatory changes.
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- In H1 2026, Berentzen-Gruppe reported consolidated revenues of EUR 71.0 million, down from EUR 79.9 million in H1 2025.
- H1 2026 consolidated EBIT was EUR 0.6 million, down from EUR 3.2 million in H1 2025.
- H1 2026 consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.9 million, down from EUR 7.4 million in H1 2025.
- The group updated its 2026 full-year forecast: EBIT of EUR 3.5–5.0 million, EBITDA of EUR 12.4–13.9 million, and revenues of EUR 151.0–156.0 million.
- Key initiatives include launching the Juma brand and revamping Puschkin with three ready-to-drink variants, with a national rollout starting September; benefits expected in H2 2026 and beyond.
- Management cites ongoing weakness in the German market and potential regulatory headwinds (sugar levy, higher alcohol duty); final half-year results and the full-year forecast will be published on 13 August 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,1450EUR and was down -3,23 % compared with the previous
day.
0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,66 % since publication.
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