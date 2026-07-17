Berentzen-Gruppe: First Half 2026 Preliminary Results Spark Investor Buzz

In H1 2026, Berentzen-Gruppe reported consolidated revenues of EUR 71.0 million, down from EUR 79.9 million in H1 2025.

H1 2026 consolidated EBIT was EUR 0.6 million, down from EUR 3.2 million in H1 2025.

H1 2026 consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.9 million, down from EUR 7.4 million in H1 2025.

The group updated its 2026 full-year forecast: EBIT of EUR 3.5–5.0 million, EBITDA of EUR 12.4–13.9 million, and revenues of EUR 151.0–156.0 million.

Key initiatives include launching the Juma brand and revamping Puschkin with three ready-to-drink variants, with a national rollout starting September; benefits expected in H2 2026 and beyond.

Management cites ongoing weakness in the German market and potential regulatory headwinds (sugar levy, higher alcohol duty); final half-year results and the full-year forecast will be published on 13 August 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,1450EUR and was down -3,23 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,66 % since publication.







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