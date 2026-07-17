Almonty Industries, Georg Fischer & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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|News
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|HENSOLDT
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Goldgroup Mining
|💬
|📰
|Circus
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|178
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|133
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos
|55
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|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|51
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|Silber
|49
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|Circus
|47
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Georg Fischer
|+16,17 %
|📰
|🥈
|Nokian Renkaat
|+15,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Tomra Systems ADR
|+11,94 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ams-OSRAM
|-16,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Circus
|-18,24 %
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|📰
|🟥
|REGENXBIO
|-18,33 %
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HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +2,96 %
Wochenperformance: +2,96 %
Platz 1
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -10,96 %
Wochenperformance: -10,96 %
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Platz 4
Goldgroup Mining
Wochenperformance: -18,11 %
Wochenperformance: -18,11 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -16,22 %
Wochenperformance: -16,22 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,88 %
Wochenperformance: -1,88 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -10,96 %
Wochenperformance: -10,96 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -8,51 %
Wochenperformance: -8,51 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Georg Fischer
Wochenperformance: +21,26 %
Wochenperformance: +21,26 %
Platz 13
Nokian Renkaat
Wochenperformance: +15,15 %
Wochenperformance: +15,15 %
Platz 14
Tomra Systems ADR
Wochenperformance: +22,71 %
Wochenperformance: +22,71 %
Platz 15
ams-OSRAM
Wochenperformance: -23,08 %
Wochenperformance: -23,08 %
Platz 16
Platz 17
REGENXBIO
Wochenperformance: -39,67 %
Wochenperformance: -39,67 %
Platz 18
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