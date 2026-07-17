Salzgitter AG: Preliminary H1 2026 Results, Upbeat Full-Year Outlook

H1 2026 external sales were around €4.6 billion, slightly down from €4.7 billion in H1 2025.

H1 2026 EBITDA VX amounted to €459 million, up from €117 million in H1 2025.

H1 2026 EBT VX was €258 million, versus €-84 million in H1 2025.

The result includes €193 million contribution from the Aurubis AG equity investment (up from €72 million in H1 2025).

For 2026, the group raised guidance to about €10.0 billion in sales, EBITDA VX €725–€825 million, EBT VX €325–€425 million, with ROCE VX slightly above last year.

HKM consolidation could add mid-double-digit million euros to EBITDA VX and EBT VX and boost external sales by a mid-triple-digit million euros, subject to non-recurrent purchase price allocation effects; guidance will use adjusted KPIs excluding exchangeable bond-related earnings effects.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2026.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 55,05EUR and was up +3,87 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.766,34PKT (-0,83 %).





