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    Salzgitter AG: Preliminary H1 2026 Results, Upbeat Full-Year Outlook

    Despite slightly softer sales, the group delivered a sharp earnings rebound in H1 2026 and lifted its full-year outlook, supported by a strong Aurubis contribution.

    Salzgitter AG: Preliminary H1 2026 Results, Upbeat Full-Year Outlook
    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • H1 2026 external sales were around €4.6 billion, slightly down from €4.7 billion in H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 EBITDA VX amounted to €459 million, up from €117 million in H1 2025.
    • H1 2026 EBT VX was €258 million, versus €-84 million in H1 2025.
    • The result includes €193 million contribution from the Aurubis AG equity investment (up from €72 million in H1 2025).
    • For 2026, the group raised guidance to about €10.0 billion in sales, EBITDA VX €725–€825 million, EBT VX €325–€425 million, with ROCE VX slightly above last year.
    • HKM consolidation could add mid-double-digit million euros to EBITDA VX and EBT VX and boost external sales by a mid-triple-digit million euros, subject to non-recurrent purchase price allocation effects; guidance will use adjusted KPIs excluding exchangeable bond-related earnings effects.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 55,05EUR and was up +3,87 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.766,34PKT (-0,83 %).


    Salzgitter

    +4,05 %
    +5,07 %
    -7,36 %
    +10,94 %
    +109,56 %
    +64,03 %
    +94,87 %
    +95,31 %
    +9.116,67 %
    ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200
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    Salzgitter AG: Preliminary H1 2026 Results, Upbeat Full-Year Outlook Despite slightly softer sales, the group delivered a sharp earnings rebound in H1 2026 and lifted its full-year outlook, supported by a strong Aurubis contribution.
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