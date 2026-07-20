Belimo Accelerates H1 2026 Sales Growth

Net sales in H1 2026 rose 29.6% in local currencies to CHF 676.4 million, with EBIT of CHF 152.5 million and an EBIT margin of 22.5%.

Net income increased 23.3% to CHF 124.9 million.

Operating cash flow was CHF 83.8 million; free cash flow (excludes term deposits) was CHF 38.7 million; cash‑effective investments in PPE and intangible assets were CHF 45.4 million.

Net debt at June 30, 2026 stood at CHF 27.7 million and the equity ratio was 61.2%.

Regionally, Americas contributed CHF 341.3 million (+35.1% local currencies), Asia Pacific CHF 94.8 million (+58.0%), and EMEA CHF 240.3 million (+14.1%), for a total of CHF 676.4 million (+29.6% local currencies).

Outlook: Belimo expects continued strong demand across traditional HVAC and data-center markets in H2 2026, with an EBIT margin above 20% for 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at BELIMO Holding is on 20.07.2026.

Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.



