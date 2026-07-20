Belimo Accelerates H1 2026 Sales Growth
Belimo delivered robust H1 2026 growth with strong profitability, solid cash generation, and a confident outlook for sustained high margins.
- Net sales in H1 2026 rose 29.6% in local currencies to CHF 676.4 million, with EBIT of CHF 152.5 million and an EBIT margin of 22.5%.
- Net income increased 23.3% to CHF 124.9 million.
- Operating cash flow was CHF 83.8 million; free cash flow (excludes term deposits) was CHF 38.7 million; cash‑effective investments in PPE and intangible assets were CHF 45.4 million.
- Net debt at June 30, 2026 stood at CHF 27.7 million and the equity ratio was 61.2%.
- Regionally, Americas contributed CHF 341.3 million (+35.1% local currencies), Asia Pacific CHF 94.8 million (+58.0%), and EMEA CHF 240.3 million (+14.1%), for a total of CHF 676.4 million (+29.6% local currencies).
- Outlook: Belimo expects continued strong demand across traditional HVAC and data-center markets in H2 2026, with an EBIT margin above 20% for 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at BELIMO Holding is on 20.07.2026.
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