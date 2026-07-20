Almonty Industries, Redwood AI & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: StockMarketVisuals - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battery X Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Circus
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|💬
|📰
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|49
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|44
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|32
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|25
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|20
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|18
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Redwood AI
|+11,16 %
|📰
|🥈
|Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras Pfd
|+4,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Eos Energy Enterprises Registered (A)
|+4,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|EXASOL
|-4,95 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|The Naga Group
|-5,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|HDFC Bank
|-5,17 %
|💬
|📰
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Platz 1
Circus
Wochenperformance: -59,63 %
Wochenperformance: -59,63 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Platz 3
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -13,70 %
Wochenperformance: -13,70 %
Platz 4
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +3,87 %
Wochenperformance: +3,87 %
Platz 5
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,66 %
Wochenperformance: -14,66 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -12,89 %
Wochenperformance: -12,89 %
Platz 10
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +21,44 %
Wochenperformance: +21,44 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 12
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: -27,86 %
Wochenperformance: -27,86 %
Platz 13
Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras Pfd
Wochenperformance: +6,16 %
Wochenperformance: +6,16 %
Platz 14
Eos Energy Enterprises Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,16 %
Wochenperformance: +2,16 %
Platz 15
EXASOL
Wochenperformance: -2,31 %
Wochenperformance: -2,31 %
Platz 16
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: -15,34 %
Wochenperformance: -15,34 %
Platz 17
HDFC Bank
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Wochenperformance: -5,17 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte