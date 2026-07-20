DAX, Redwood AI & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|Circus
|💬
|📰
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|190
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|48
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|48
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|37
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|26
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|24
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Redwood AI
|+18,88 %
|📰
|🥈
|Gatekeeper Systems
|+17,68 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|IREN
|+16,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|-12,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Personalis
|-12,97 %
|📰
|🟥
|Silex Microsystems
|-17,20 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +3,36 %
Wochenperformance: +3,36 %
Platz 1
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +36,56 %
Wochenperformance: +36,56 %
Platz 2
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Platz 3
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: -24,81 %
Wochenperformance: -24,81 %
Platz 4
Circus
Wochenperformance: -57,64 %
Wochenperformance: -57,64 %
Platz 5
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts
Wochenperformance: -28,43 %
Wochenperformance: -28,43 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,09 %
Wochenperformance: -0,09 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,31 %
Wochenperformance: -12,31 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,66 %
Wochenperformance: +0,66 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Platz 11
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -15,09 %
Wochenperformance: -15,09 %
Platz 12
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: -26,74 %
Wochenperformance: -26,74 %
Platz 13
Gatekeeper Systems
Wochenperformance: +20,60 %
Wochenperformance: +20,60 %
Platz 14
IREN
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Platz 15
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -31,05 %
Wochenperformance: -31,05 %
Platz 16
Personalis
Wochenperformance: -4,25 %
Wochenperformance: -4,25 %
Platz 17
Silex Microsystems
Wochenperformance: -19,66 %
Wochenperformance: -19,66 %
Platz 18
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