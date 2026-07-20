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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMeta Platforms (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Meta Platforms (A)
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    Meta Platforms (A) in Focus as HHLA Lowers 2026 Outlook

    HHLA has cut its 2026 guidance as modernization works, weak macro conditions and geopolitical tensions hit port operations, weighing on revenue and profit expectations.

    Meta Platforms (A) in Focus as HHLA Lowers 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Askar - stock.adobe.com
    • HHLA lowers its outlook for the 2026 financial year, expecting lower revenue and EBIT than previously forecast.
    • The modernization of Hamburg container terminals and rail-infrastructure measures impacted operations more than anticipated, reducing throughput and volumes.
    • The macroeconomic environment and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties weigh on business, and the winter weather at the start of the year could not be fully offset.
    • Port Logistics: container throughput is now expected to decline slightly year-on-year, while container transport is expected to rise slightly year-on-year.
    • Port Logistics: revenue is expected to increase significantly year-on-year; EBIT for Port Logistics is forecast at €135–€155 million (previously €160–€180 million).
    • Group: revenue is expected to increase significantly year-on-year, with Group EBIT forecast at €150–€170 million (previously €175–€195 million); Real Estate revenue is expected to stay at the prior-year level, while EBIT should decrease significantly.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Meta Platforms (A) is on 29.07.2026.

    The price of Meta Platforms (A) at the time of the news was 570,40EUR and was up +1,91 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index S&P 500 was at 7.488,56PKT (+0,35 %).


    Meta Platforms (A)

    +1,31 %
    -3,17 %
    +11,93 %
    -3,22 %
    -7,74 %
    +100,04 %
    +95,34 %
    +412,56 %
    +1.798,63 %
    ISIN:US30303M1027WKN:A1JWVX
    Meta Platforms (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Meta Platforms (A) in Focus as HHLA Lowers 2026 Outlook HHLA has cut its 2026 guidance as modernization works, weak macro conditions and geopolitical tensions hit port operations, weighing on revenue and profit expectations.
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