Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli posts H1, confirms full-year guidance

Organic sales grew 4.3% to CHF 2.33 billion; EBIT was CHF 260.2 million (11.2% margin), net income CHF 191.7 million, and free cash flow sharply improved to CHF 61.1 million (vs. CHF -79.7 million in H1 2025).

Groupwide price increases of 11.8% drove a Volume/Mix decline of 7.5%; Lindt has implemented targeted price adjustments, heightened brand activations and efficiency measures to support volume recovery in H2 2026.

Regional performance: North America delivered strong organic growth of 12.7%, Rest of the World grew 10.2%, while Europe declined organically by 2.1% due to weaker Easter, lower consumer sentiment and reduced tourism; Global Travel Retail also fell.

Global Retail expansion continued: store network grew to 648 (from 621), including a new flagship in Lucerne, an expanded factory store in Aachen, and the first store in Shanghai.

Brand strength: Lindt was ranked the world’s most valuable chocolate brand in Kantar BrandZ 2026, with brand value up 24% to USD 11.7 billion and a 7th place in the overall Food & Beverage ranking.

Outlook and guidance confirmed: full-year 2026 organic sales growth expected at 4–6% with an EBIT margin improvement of 20–40 basis points; medium‑term targets reiterated of 6–8% organic growth and 20–40 bps annual margin improvement.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 21.07.2026.

The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 105.000,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 105.500,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.





