Wienerberger Q2 2026 Trading Update: Investors Want Answers

Q2 2026 revenues €1.41 billion, up 13% year‑on‑year, supported by 7% organic growth.

Operating EBITDA declined to €230 million (Q2 2025: €253 million), hurt by much weaker residential new‑build activity—≈€30 million EBITDA impact in Q2, mainly in the US, Canada and UK.

Strategic transformation progressed: over 60% of Group revenues now come from infrastructure and renovation markets, reducing exposure to cyclical new‑build (<40%).

Acquisitions accelerate the shift—majority stake in Italcer (Apr 2026) strengthens renovation exposure and is margin‑accretive; scope changes (including Italcer and NEWS Group) added >€16 million to Q2 EBITDA.

Management estimates residential new‑build weakness will cut Group EBITDA by ~€100 million in 2026 (≈€40 million already in H1); current full‑year operating EBITDA expectation ≈€700 million.

Management is intensifying the Fit for Growth program to accelerate cash savings in H2 2026, with strict capital discipline, cost optimization and working‑capital focus.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 22,630EUR and was up +1,16 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,19 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar