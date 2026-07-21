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    Wienerberger Q2 2026 Trading Update: Investors Want Answers

    In Q2 2026, we combined solid top-line growth with a decisive strategic shift, cushioning construction headwinds and reinforcing our focus on resilient markets.

    Wienerberger Q2 2026 Trading Update: Investors Want Answers
    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • Q2 2026 revenues €1.41 billion, up 13% year‑on‑year, supported by 7% organic growth.
    • Operating EBITDA declined to €230 million (Q2 2025: €253 million), hurt by much weaker residential new‑build activity—≈€30 million EBITDA impact in Q2, mainly in the US, Canada and UK.
    • Strategic transformation progressed: over 60% of Group revenues now come from infrastructure and renovation markets, reducing exposure to cyclical new‑build (<40%).
    • Acquisitions accelerate the shift—majority stake in Italcer (Apr 2026) strengthens renovation exposure and is margin‑accretive; scope changes (including Italcer and NEWS Group) added >€16 million to Q2 EBITDA.
    • Management estimates residential new‑build weakness will cut Group EBITDA by ~€100 million in 2026 (≈€40 million already in H1); current full‑year operating EBITDA expectation ≈€700 million.
    • Management is intensifying the Fit for Growth program to accelerate cash savings in H2 2026, with strict capital discipline, cost optimization and working‑capital focus.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 22,630EUR and was up +1,16 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,19 % since publication.


    Wienerberger

    -0,71 %
    +3,46 %
    -5,73 %
    -11,66 %
    -22,40 %
    -21,11 %
    -30,94 %
    +77,93 %
    +88,29 %
    ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
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    Wienerberger Q2 2026 Trading Update: Investors Want Answers In Q2 2026, we combined solid top-line growth with a decisive strategic shift, cushioning construction headwinds and reinforcing our focus on resilient markets.
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